Save on Business Travel for Life with This $40 Subscription Dollar Flight Club connects members with advantageous flight deals, mistake fares, and other travel perks.

By Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneurs who rely on business travel to maintain steady growth might find it hard to balance the potential benefits with the upfront costs of airline tickets. To help you manage that challenge in a more sustainable and ongoing capacity, consider subscribing to a proven flight deal alert service.

For example, right now, you get a lifetime membership to Dollar Flight Club for $39.99 (reg. $207) or a lifetime membership to Dollar Flight Club's Premium Plus+ Plan for $69.99 (reg. $507).

Dollar Flight Club helps members save up to 90 percent on flights by updating them on advantageous deals from and to airports of their choosing. It can also send notifications for mistake fares, international deals, and domestic ones.

If you opt for the Premium Plus+ membership, you can access business and first-class deals in addition to those for economy class. You'll also enjoy a 20 percent discount on Mobile Passport Plus and deals with partner brands like Huckberry and Babbel.

Discover how Dollar Flight Club grew to be trusted by over a million subscribers and why CNN wrote, "If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure, or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket."

Set yourself up with a lifetime of savings on business travel expenses. Get a lifetime membership for a limited time:

