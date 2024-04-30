📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

'Bizarre': Apple Users Report 'Irritating' Mystery Bug That's Been Resetting Apple ID Accounts Without Explanation Reports of the glitch began rolling in around 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

By Emily Rella

If you're having issues with your Apple ID this week, you aren't alone.

An unknown outage is reportedly affecting Apple users who were logged out of their Apple IDs over the weekend and forced to do a password reset before regaining access to their accounts.

The outlet 9 to 5 Mac reported that some users had been signed out across all of their devices and that their usual passwords had stopped working.

Users on X and Threads have been reporting the strange reset, prompting questions about whether it was a bug — or something worse.

The issues reportedly started around 8 p.m. ET on Friday and continued into the weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, the Apple ID section on Apple's System Status page was reported available and functioning as normal.

One user on Threads claims that an Apple representative told them that there were "no issues" with iCloud login when they explained the situation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, users seem to have been able to skirt the issue by resetting their passwords, but the ordeal presents a slew of issues for users with multiple Apple devices.

For those who have Apple's Stolen Device Protection turned on, which adds an extra layer of security to iCloud accounts if your device is stolen, it can take an hour or more to reset passwords or perform certain functions if the device is away from a familiar location.

For example, if you were on vacation and tried to reset your password to log back in after being prompted, you wouldn't be able to do so due to security delays.

Moreover, all app-specific passwords stored in your Apple ID will also be reset, prompting what could be a massive headache when logging into the apps again.

Apple has yet to address the reported outage and did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

