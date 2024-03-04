Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over iCloud's Alleged 'Enormous Structural Advantage' The lawsuit asserts that cloud storage on iPhones would be "better, safer, cheaper, and more prevalent" without Apple's policies.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Apple announced in February that it earned $119.6 billion last quarter, up 2% year over year.
  • A new lawsuit filed on Friday emphasized Apple’s 80% profit margins for iCloud, which stand 36% higher than the company’s overall margins, and accused Apple of stifling the competition.
entrepreneur daily

A class action lawsuit filed in San Jose, California federal court on Friday alleges that Apple's iCloud storage service keeps important files exclusively within iCloud, which could create an environment that stifles competition and drives prices up for consumers.

The proposed class consists of tens of millions of customers across the country.

Apple offers buyers who purchase its iPhone, iPad, and other hardware free iCloud storage for up to 5 GB of data. After a user hits that cap, they have to subscribe to iCloud+ from their Apple device to keep storing photos, files, backups, and other features — for a monthly fee. In the United States, 50 GB of storage on iCloud+ costs $0.99 per month, all the way up to 12 TB of storage for $59.99 per month.

According to the lawsuit, even though competing cloud providers like Microsoft and Dropbox can host photos and videos taken on Apple devices, Apple blocks them from accessing some restricted files containing app and settings data, which happen to be critical if a user needs to restore their device when it is replaced. So a customer who uses Google's cloud platform to store their videos would still have to use iCloud to store restricted files.

"As Apple knows, this is an unattractive option," the lawsuit asserts.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly Working on Prototypes for at Least 2 Foldable iPhones

The lawsuit tries to thwart any attempt by Apple to explain that it keeps certain files restricted on the basis of security by pointing out that Apple uses infrastructure from other companies to host iCloud data. For context, iCloud appears to implement similar security measures to Google Drive, and Apple's iCloud storage tiers are priced similarly to the competition. Meanwhile, 2 TB of iCloud storage goes for $9.99, the same price that Dropbox and Google charge.

The lawsuit pointed to Apple's 80% profit margins for iCloud, which stand 36% higher than the company's overall margins, and alleged that "Apple's restraints can be coherently explained only as an attempt to stifle competition." Apple's iCloud produced "almost pure profit" for the company, and was "undisciplined by competition," according to the lawsuit.

Related: Apple Reportedly Told Dozens of Employees They Must Relocate or Be Terminated

Apple's services business, which includes subscriptions like iCloud, hit a record high last year and continues to grow. Apple announced in February that it earned $119.6 billion last quarter, up 2% year over year.

"Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, stated at the time.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How Much Amazon's Typical Customer Makes, Plus How Much They Spend on the Platform Per Year

A retail snapshot from data company Numerator paints a picture of who shops at Amazon and where they usually spend their money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I Was Young and Should Have Known It': Mark Cuban Says This Is the 1 Thing He'd 'Do Differently' in Life

The billionaire took to Threads to get candid about growing older.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The Infamous Diner Booth from 'The Sopranos' Finale Is Up for Auction — And Some Fans Are Livid: 'Let Future Generations Enjoy'

The booth is still in the restaurant and ice cream shop in New Jersey where the finale was filmed.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

The Truth About Achieving Exponential Growth in Business, Exposed

What's preventing your business from scaling exponentially? Learn about the factors, and see how you can achieve your desired results.

By John Kitchens
Marketing

The Rules of SEO Are Changing — Here Are 5 Powerful Strategies to Help You Rank in 2024

Do you need help to rank well on Google due to new algorithm updates? Discover five SEO strategies that work in 2024.

By Nick Zviadadze
Business News

Are You at Risk for Burnout? This Psychologist-Created Quiz Lets You Know in 5 Minutes

The burnout assessment tool was tested in seven countries using more than 10,000 survey responses.

By Sherin Shibu