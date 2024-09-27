Get All Access for $5/mo

Meta Is Putting AI Images on Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds, With Personalized Pictures Meta wants to make you "the star of your own story."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Meta is testing a new Imagined for You feature that brings AI images to Instagram and Facebook newsfeeds.
  • Meta AI has about 500 million monthly active users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at Connect earlier this week.

You may now see AI-generated images of yourself on your Facebook or Instagram feeds as Meta tests new content.

Meta told Axios on Friday that users can opt out of a new "Imagined for You" test that creates AI content based on a user's interests, even incorporating their likenesses. For example, users can imagine themselves in new settings, as royalty, or as an astronaut, and share the images that Meta AI creates of them with their network.

You "can be the star of your own story," Meta stated.

The generated images seem to rely on photos uploaded by users, noted The Verge.

Credit: Meta

Meta is also testing adding other AI images on newsfeeds that may not feature users' faces but are still personalized to them. One example image Meta shared shows an enchanted realm with moonbeams.

Meta is experimenting with the changes across Facebook and Instagram. The new feature is in its testing stages and it's unclear how many accounts it affects.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about its AI efforts earlier this week at Connect, stating that Meta AI has 500 million monthly active users and is slated to become the most-used AI assistant by the end of the year.

Meta AI moonbeams. Credit: Meta

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

