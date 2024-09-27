Meta wants to make you "the star of your own story."

You may now see AI-generated images of yourself on your Facebook or Instagram feeds as Meta tests new content.

Meta told Axios on Friday that users can opt out of a new "Imagined for You" test that creates AI content based on a user's interests, even incorporating their likenesses. For example, users can imagine themselves in new settings, as royalty, or as an astronaut, and share the images that Meta AI creates of them with their network.

You "can be the star of your own story," Meta stated.

The generated images seem to rely on photos uploaded by users, noted The Verge.

Credit: Meta

Meta is also testing adding other AI images on newsfeeds that may not feature users' faces but are still personalized to them. One example image Meta shared shows an enchanted realm with moonbeams.

Meta is experimenting with the changes across Facebook and Instagram. The new feature is in its testing stages and it's unclear how many accounts it affects.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about its AI efforts earlier this week at Connect, stating that Meta AI has 500 million monthly active users and is slated to become the most-used AI assistant by the end of the year.

Meta AI moonbeams. Credit: Meta

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Revealed His Vision for Smart Glasses at Meta Connect — and It Involves Holograms: 'Beginning of a Big Thing'