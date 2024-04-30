Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Video content is arguably the most valuable kind there is. For modern businesses, knowing how to effectively track and analyze content created by influential contributors to a given industry, as well as content created in-house, can prove invaluable in making better and more influential processes. To help streamline efforts like these, this AI tool was recently developed.

For a limited time only, you can get a lifetime subscription to the TubeOnAI Premium Lite Plan for just $78.99 (reg. $224). Designed to help users easily pull important insights from lengthy YouTube videos or podcasts, this AI-powered tool generates text and audio summaries rich with keywords that can prove valuable for research, presentations, blog content, and more.

TubeOnAI was rated the number four Product of The Day on Product Hunt because of its wide-ranging applicability. You can use it to generate a summary of a YouTube video or podcast in seconds, and you can ask it specific questions to gain insights about its specs, content, style, approach, and more.

TubeOnAI makes its services accessible by web, iOS, and Android devices. It offers customizable notifications, scheduled reminders, and more. The Premium Lite Plan specifically offers 1,500 summaries per month, in-app YouTube and podcast searching, playlist management, speed control, 50 different channels, and more.

Next to competitors, it's the only platform that offers AI-powered podcast summaries, audio playback of those summaries, personal content libraries, and more.

