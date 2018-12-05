5 Tips & Tricks For Entrepreneurs On-the-go to Stay Fit

Being little cautions while eating, drinking and walking can help entrepreneurs lead a happy and healthy life

December 5, 2018 6 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Staying fit while working with an unsteady work schedule which is not bound from 9 to 5; Entrepreneurs are hardly left with enough bandwidth to make time for their fitness and health. With unpredictable working hours that stretch to late nights, early mornings and even weekends as and when required, maintaining a certain lifestyle seems like a far-fetched dream.

Even for the most disciplined individuals, when immersed in work, keeping up with good nutrition and solid fitness regime becomes a task. While people don’t neglect their health on purpose, structuring a regime that goes well with their professional and personal lives and more so, implementing it is not easy. However, some have achieved the feat, thanks to their utmost determination and persistence.

Closed up in their offices all day, signing away documents one after the other and planning strategies for business growth among other tasks, business leaders end up losing the charm and the light of their eyes. Maintaining a fit body not only helps in boosting one’s confidence but also benefits their cognitive and emotional health. Here are 5 ways entrepreneurs can stay fit, happy and healthy:

Hydration is the Key

An average adult human body is composed of 50-65 per cent water, making it an essential element for survival. Experts suggest drinking at least 10-12 glasses of this clear fluid every day as more water one drink, more their body releases the excess fluid, keeping the system and free from unexpected diseases.

Dehydration can affect an individual’s health pretty negatively and mess with his mind. Irrespective of the profession, everyone needs to sustain a certain amount of water level, which calls for drinking water every few minutes. One must note that alcohol adversely affects the hydration level of human bodies.

Clean Diet

Entrepreneurs often make big deals over business dinners and lunch meetings. Since that deal might take them one step closer to the big goal, they end up neglecting their eating habits. Even while working, most of the business professionals find it more convenient to order food rather than carrying a homemade meal. What they forget is the significance of diet in keeping their lifestyle in check.

“To keep diseases at bay and reduce the risk of such diseases like diabetes and heart diseases, following simple and clean diet is key to staying fit and dynamic. An energetic entrepreneur attracts and exudes positivity,” shares the co-founder of Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg. A clean diet would include lots of green veggies, fresh fruits and roasted nuts for untimely cravings and would exclude colas, alcohol and processed foods.

Adding in her expert opinion, the Nutritional Advisor at exerFIT, Dhvani Shah shared that good health, clean stomach and a disease-free body makes you more productive. She warned, “If you work a late hour and stay without good food for the day, survive on fast food or coffee - you will land up with chronic acidity issues, a flabby belly and a weak digestion, not to mention some diseases like high blood pressure or cholesterol.”

Walking while Talking

The advent of data penetration has made lives extremely easier for entrepreneurs who deal with people sitting miles away from their location. Having a seamless conversation without having to be physically present in front of the client is something business personalities indulge in on regular basis. However, instead of interacting with the client via phone while sitting on the comfortable office seat, walking and talking are highly recommended.

Since a major portion of one’s everyday life is spent talking on the phone, it can be taken as an opportunity to move away from that god-forbidden chair. Even the Head of Medical operations at DocsApp Medical App, Dr Gowri Kulkarni suggests, “Doing quick exercises while sitting on the chair, moving around the office after regular intervals and taking phone calls while walking, etc can help an entrepreneur stay fit.”

The practice, however, is not recommended while walking on roads or in crowded spaces. Nonetheless, taking a walk whenever given a chance is a practice most of the experts deem as beneficial. Entrepreneurs can also move to fitness watches to calculate the steps they have taken in a day to judge their fitness activities. Abhay Jaipuria, the Partner at Vaya Home suggested, “Get a smartwatch or a fitness tracker – it very glaringly shows you how inactive you are.”

Stay Physically Active

Keeping an entrepreneur’s schedule into consideration, going to the gym regularly could be too much to ask. While many entrepreneurs are extremely particular about their health and do have gym memberships, for those who can keep up with the hard-core regime, resorting to light activities like walking, meditation and yoga is the right option. “Even if it is late after work, go for a walk or do Yoga early in the morning. Small and simple exercises will help you stay fit,” the Director of Nitrro Wellness & Fitness Hub, Prabodh Davkhare.

The Founder and Chief Product Officer of Second Nature, Dipti Motiani fundamentally believes that indulging in regular physical activities increases her efficiency enough to allow her to make up for the time she lost while working out. She said, “With our busy lifestyles, it is difficult to make time for any general activities. Hence, it is important in my view to choose a physical activity that you enjoy and which de-stresses you. Only such an activity is sustainable for a longer duration of time.”

Prioritize Sleep

For every individual, sleep plays a crucial role in recovering both the mind and body from the entire day’s fatigue. It is essential for everyone to get at least 7 hours of uninterrupted quality sleep but in the entrepreneur’s case, even 5-6 hours should work but without calls or messages for his/her mental stability. Having adequate rest not only helps the mind function optimally and efficiently but also lowers stress levels, allowing the individuals to start afresh the next day.

“Lack of sleep caused me trouble focusing and restlessness through the session. Sufficient sleep is the key to achieve a clearer mind and attain mental stability,” shared the founder & CEO of ONGO Framework, Rama Krishna Kuppa. Getting an adequate amount of sleep can further improve an individual’s memory and quality of life, curb inflammation, sharpen their attention and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Conclusion: One doesn’t necessarily need to follow a strict diet schedule, go to the gym and indulge in their heavy exercise routine to stay fit and healthy. Being little cautions while eating, drinking and walking can help entrepreneurs lead a happy and healthy life.