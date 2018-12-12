Tech Companies

The Best Tech Companies to Work For in India For 2018

Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector, finds a new report
The Best Tech Companies to Work For in India For 2018
Image credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The tech job market is booming and is showing no sign of slowing down. Year after year, a new wave of technologies is creating more employment opportunities.  As a result, a sizeable chunk of the millennial population works at tech companies and startups.

In a recent report titled “Top-Rated Workplaces: Best in Tech”, job search portal Indeed released a 2018 list of best tech companies to work for in India.  Computer software giant Adobe tops the list this year, followed by Nvidia and Microsoft in the second and third position.

"In addition to strategic and meaningful workplace programmes, companies that have focused on people management, and contributed to creating a conducive environment for their employees have been highly rated by job-seekers. Apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instill a sense of loyalty in their employees," said Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar.

Multinationals Bring Good Jobs

To rank, the companies, Indeed used a proprietary algorithm using a number of factors, such as average rating, number of reviews and the history of job openings. Indian space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was the highest ranked Indian organization in the list. Out of fifteen companies in the list, India’s largest information technology company, Tata Consultancy Services got the last ranking. The list also included other tech companies like SAP, Akamai Technologies, VMware, Cisco, Intel and Citrix Systems Inc.

The list was also dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs) which also indicate the burgeoning demand for multinationals. “The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations (MNCs) — a clear indication that Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector,” the report said.

A Clear Winner

It’s not only Indeed where Adobe is topping the list. The US-based company was also among the winners of the annual Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards, a list of the Best Places to Work in 2019.

“When it comes to technology, Adobe is right at the top of the stack of employers. A fantastic and open work culture that truly believes in innovation. Adobe has distilled its value in a way that helps to get through the ceilings that plague most companies even half its size. I feel fortunate to have seen this in action at all levels from product delivery to departments behaviours, to how we work day-to-day. It has helped to foster trust from those on the ground giving their all each day. It is key for transforming into the business of tomorrow,” the company wrote in a blog post.

