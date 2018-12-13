Cheers To Flying High, Following Your Passion & Transforming Things For The Children Of India

Educationalist and actress Swaroop Sampat talks about dreaming for the children of India and transforming the education system

December 13, 2018 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From winning India’s heart in 1979 as Miss India to making her big debut in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Naram Garam, Swaroop Sampat became a popular household name in the ’80s. There was not a single television set that didn’t play the famous 1984’s show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Sampat as Renu in the show was loved by millions.

While everyone thought she was made to shine on the screen, she had her own plans. No doubt, she loves acting and camera still brings the child in her out, but education was always her calling.

“I think I was always being prepared for this because I didn’t want to become Miss India, I didn’t want to act, I always wanted to be backstage. Then I suddenly found that I got through education and came into the industry with name Swaroop Sampat. I could call people and say I want an appointment and meet them. The minute I met them I would have my agenda of education on the table and then they were mine,” she shared when the University of Worcester felicitated her with an honorary doctorate to recognize her contribution in the field of education and inclusion.

From 1984 to 2018, life has changed a lot. Sampat now is a known educationalist who continues to bring change in the educational system for the children of India. But when you plan to do big things for a nation and its people, five things are essential in building the foundation of it. “Humility, love, empathy, knowledge and compassion,” points out Sampat.

Sampat’s perspective is full of wisdom and often inspires people who plan to aim high: Talking to Entrepreneur India, Sampat talks about achieving big things, handling criticism, time management, what inspires her and more.

Source: Facebook/ University of Worcester International Students

Fly High & Achieving Big:

To achieve anything hard work, dedication and passion is the key. “You just can’t do it like this. You must love it. Every morning I get up and think what do I have to do new today. Without that you just can’t do it,” she said.

“The other thing is you must have humility in you because there are lots of people who will criticise, comment on your work and you should be open to those comments. There are going to be so many who will try to run it down and you got to have so much confidence in yourself and believe in your work,” she added.

Criticism:

People will always tell you things, when they are right you should listen to them but at the same time you must be confident and believe in your work.

“When I started, some institutions said that my curriculum was not good so I looked up and refined it. Then I sent the world over to people to comment on it and when people liked it, I put a stop and knew now it doesn’t matter what people say. So when it comes to handling criticism. People sometimes say that Swaroop jab table pe baithi hai toh talvar nikal kar baithti hai (when Swaroop sits on the table she always have a sword with her). It’s not if I am fantastic every time, sometimes I just go into my shell and keep quiet, sometimes I write academic papers on it,” she smiled and said.

Empowerment:

For women who aim to fly and experience the vast extent of the sky, you need to hear what Sampat has to say.

“Education is the only way because then she can break the glass ceiling. Then she can stop child marriage, then she can you know be an equal partner,” she explained

Inspire:

We all have something that pushes us to do our best. When it comes to Sampat it is all about seeing the kids in the classroom happy.

"When I see them laughing and smiling that inspires me to get up every morning and work. I do it because I want to do it. So I go to the top people and tell them that they have to do it and I bug their life till they kind of want to strangle me till death. But they know I am doing it for well and not myself. It’s not for my name, or my glory, it is for the children of my country,” she said.

Time Management:

Have you aced the art of prioritizing time?

“You can’t do everything. You need to prioritize. I don’t do opening ceremonies. You have to cut down on extra-friends who are not friends. You need to read, watch films, think for yourself, exercise, you need to chill. You don’t have to dress up all the time. It is okay to see your torn comfy clothes and move around,” she laughed and shared.

Moto In Life

Last but not least, keeping it to the point and simple she says her motto is to have fun, smile and spread the love.