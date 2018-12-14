Graphic Design

Learn Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign For Less Than $35

This 41-hour training covers Adobe's most important graphic design tools to help you fast-track a creative career.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Get with the Times (New Roman): A brand is nothing without graphic designers. Nada. Zilch.

Working at the intersection of art and technology, a savvy graphic designer creates imagery—typography, special effects, photos, drawings, and the like—that sells and strengthens ideas; their work communicates in a manner that's both assertive and aesthetically pleasing.

Doing such work successfully requires more than a good eye, a pair of thick-framed glasses, and a penchant for artisanal lattes (although they certainly help). A degree in a fine arts discipline can also be useful, but it isn't required for a thriving graphic design career. No, the most important requisite is a working knowledge of the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite's tools — specifically Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator. 

Aspiring designers should look into the Graphic Design Certification School for such training. Divided into three separate courses on that aforementioned trio of digital design tools, this 41-hour education covers the technological and artistic techniques that make for compelling visual communication. By the time you've completed every class, you'll have earned three Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificates with which to garnish your résumé.

You'll begin with 94 lectures on Illustrator, Adobe's vector graphics editor that's most commonly used to create icons, logos, and illustrations. You'll be introduced to concepts such as paths, nodes, bezier curves, layers, and masks, and find out how to use them alongside filters and the color management feature. Such expertise can later be applied to the drafting of both print and digital materials.

Next up is a project-based seminar on Adobe InDesign, the publishing application that can be harnessed to design fliers, manuals, magazines, brochures, newsletters, and other documents. Across 91 lectures, you'll learn various file formats and print terminology while putting together templates featuring special effects and graphics designed with other Adobe software.

Rounding out the bundle is a 17-hour crash course in all things Photoshop, Adobe's famed raster graphics editor. After exploring basic concepts such as importing images, you'll discover how to utilize plugins to construct 3D images, manipulate pictures in different formats, optimize color for print production, and much more.

You can purchase lifetime access to the Graphic Design Certification School for just $33.15 with promo code 'MERRY15' by visiting the Entrepreneur Store today.

