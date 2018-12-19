Looks Like Congress is Finally Making a Comeback with 3 New Chief Ministers

The recent appointments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh saw some new faces and some old ones in the spotlight yet again!

December 19, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This month saw a sudden wave of swearing-in ceremonies that has gripped the nation. Not too happy time for BJP, however, it is going to be interesting to see how the newly sworn-in Chief Ministers of India’s biggest and most significant states-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are going to lead their states amidst a BJP dominated government. It will be interesting to see how BJP and Congress amalgamate to run the nation together. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended all three ceremonies in Raipur, Bhopal and Jaipur. Some opposition leaders were all seen in attendance.

Ashok Gehlot-Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot offering prayers hours after his appointment

After much deliberation and awaiting, Gehlot was finally declared as the head of the state. The Congress leader has had a successful run in the political arena, he is ready to take the reins of the state yet again and for the third time!

Decoding Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot (right)

Ashok Gehlot is serving his third term as Rajasthan’s Chief Minister after previously serving two terms.

A postgraduate in economics, Gehlot was harbouring dreams of becoming a doctor. In fact, his father was a magician. He himself was a magician in the early days of his life and later on became a politician. He was recognized first by Indira Gandhi while he was serving in refugee camps in Bengal and other districts immediately after the Indo-Pak war.

Gehlot, who has 499k followers on his twitter handle is known as “Rajasthan’s Gandhi” due to his huge appeal with the masses. Sachin Pilot, the Congress president for the state has been appointed as the deputy chief minister. He has also announced that he will be taking steps to resolve the Rafale case. Both Pilot and Gehlot have attracted immense support from OBC community.

Bhupesh Baghel-Chhattisgarh

As soon as the news channels started flashing Baghel’s name in the list of appointments, he got noticed for being a fresh face. At a press conference, Baghel announced three key areas where he is going to work-waving huge amounts of farm loans, increasing minimum support price of maize and initiating a probe to investigate Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack. This appointment is a big victory for the Congress as it comes after overthrowing the BJP government who had been sitting on the throne for 15 years.

Who is Bhupesh Baghel?

Bhupesh Baghel (center) with Rahul Gandhi (right)

Bhupesh Baghel’s political journey started when he joined the Indian Youth Congress in 1985. While the state is still struggling with several issues, a new face looks promising in the face of development. The son of a farmer, he belongs to the kurmi community.

Born on 23rd August 1961, not much is known about Baghel. Unlike Gehlot and Nath who are veterans in the political sphere, Baghel has to live up to the expectations of the people and deliver something. He has made strong proclamations about waiving off farm loans but the possibility of fulfilling this might remain a mere dream owing to the uncertainty in terms of support from BJP.

With former President Pranab Mukherjee

Kamal Nath-Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath, a prominent name in the political circles has been in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament, for a long time. His appointment is not surprising at all. Apart from politics, The Doon School alumnus has several other dimensions to his personality.

Kamal Nath (left) with Sanjay Gandhi (center)

The Man of the Moment

Kamal Nath was declared the richest Cabinet Minister with a wealth of USD $59 million.

Born on 18th November 1946, Nath originally belongs to Kanpur. He has close ties with the Gandhi-Nehru family as he went to the Doon School along with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s son, Sanjay Gandhi.

He is married to Alka Nath and has two sons.

(Picture Courtesy: Official Facebook handles of Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Beghal)