Entrepreneur India Launches Entrepreneur 360!

Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A fair evaluation of their business is any entrepreneur’s dream. Getting recognized for it sounds like paradise. 

Entrepreneur Magazine, which was first published in 1977 in America and carries news stories about entrepreneurship, small business management, and business, began the arduous task of helping private companies get recognized in lists of significance to the market called the Entrepreneur 360 list.

Started in 2015, Entrepreneur 360 is the first and only research-based listing for privately held companies.

Earmarked as the basic criteria for selection of companies into this list is them being privately-owned with at least one of the original founders involved in the current day-to-day business operations.

The evaluation is based on five metrics – impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation.

Entrepreneur 360 Comes to India

After its stupendous success in the United States, Entrepreneur 360 list is now being launched in India.

Entrepreneur India is looking for the best privately-owned businesses in India and the entrepreneurs behind it all. The 360-degree analysis will involve India-based businesses designed to uncover the top leaders among today’s entrepreneurs. The business cannot be a franchisee or franchisor (The Franchise 500 is a separate study designed to measure successful franchise businesses.)

Only those who have the grit and the passion and would like the world to take note can become an Entrepreneur 360 company.

All those interested in participating in the Entrepreneur 360 List, can click here. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.

Why Should You Apply for Entrepreneur 360 List?

The list being launched in India for the very first time makes it extra special. The careful selection of the businesses that merit entering into the Entrepreneur 360 List will involve companies following the process of online application followed by their evaluation, verification of the business and consequently the Entrepreneur behind the show taking centerstage.

From micro businesses, start-ups and MSMEs, the list is set to see participation from every nook and corner of India.

Taking part in Entrepreneur 360 can position entrepreneurs as thought leaders in the entrepreneurial community and provides them with a platform to join a rich tradition of successful entrepreneurs in giving back.

Among other benefits that entrepreneurs will enjoy includes recognition & exposure, access to exclusive benefits & opportunities, networking opportunities as well as a chance to get covered by Entrepreneur Media India.

What's needed most is your story, your mentorship, your inspiration – apply now!

 

