These 20 Start-ups From the Land of Chandigarh Are Writing History

January 9, 2019

Punjab is slowly catching up to India’s fast-developing startup ecosystem. The state’s capital city Chandigarh, in particular, has been a breeding ground for many successful start-ups which are creating history with their innovative solutions. The government, which was earlier focused on agriculture and sports, has now taken a lead in promoting their start-ups.

Here is the list of 20 startups from Chandigarh, you need to look out for:

1. Simba Beer

The company boasts of brewing authentic, flavorful beer unlike the beers produced at large scale, its beers are made in small batches using finely crafted recipes, not formulas. The company states that it has spent months scouting for the finest malts and hops created experimental batches to perfect the flavour and thrown out all conventional wisdom.

2. Trigma

A community of passionate technology enthusiasts our purpose is to revolutionize software design, creation and delivery and to think disruptively to help our clients succeed. Through happy minds having triggering imagination, Trigma is continually creating value for its customers, profit for its stakeholders and happiness for the society as a whole. We are determined to keep pushing the benchmark of quality for our competitors.

3. Viprasoft

Viprasoft is an Information Technology firm based in Panchkula, India primarily focusing on web and custom software development.

4. Just Herbs

Just Herbs is a line of pure, bespoke, and Ayurvedic results-driven skincare made from certified organic and wild crafted ingredients collected from across India. The brand stands for honesty (follows full ingredients disclosure) and purity (uses authentic Ayurvedic herbs without harmful commonplace cosmetic chemicals).

5. iNVERTEDi

iiTeam, started in 2011, designs robust apps and provides impeccable services to help clients achieve their goals. “Our team is a techie at heart, creative in design, toasting innovations, celebrating the new, snowing the monotonous and always on its toes to meet the deadline. The vision of the team is to be innovative and ‘be different’,” says iNVERTEDi's website.

6. ZappFresh

Founded in 2015 by Deepanshu Manchanda and Shruti Gochhwal, Zappfresh is a fresh meat brand which aims to ensure that all the products reaching the end consumer is fresh. Their mission is to keep raising the bar of the fresh meat experience for consumers in India. While the firm is headquartered in Gurugram, it has close associations with Chandigarh.

7. LetsShave

LetsShave.com offers a number of products ranging from different types of razors from basic 2-blade to most premium World’s first 6-Blade Razor. The razor range in India includes Pace 2, Pace 3, Pace 4, Pace 6 Plus, Pace XLPro, Soft Touch 4 and Soft Touch 6 in systems category. The disposables range includes Pace 3 Disposable and Pace 6 Disposable including more.

8. Brewhouse Ice Tea

Bottled ice tea brand Brewhouse Ice Tea recently secured $2 million loans from Singapore-based FMCG firm Food Empire Group to expand its footprint and product offerings.

9. Soultree

SoulTree claims to be the only Indian brand to offer certified-natural personal care and beauty products. All our products use authentic Ayurvedic recipes and honestly-sourced natural, organic ingredients that do no harm, only good.

10. uTrade Solutions

uTrade Solutions develops multi-asset online trading platforms, order and risk management systems, low latency infrastructure with algorithms, pre and post-trade analytics, and data analytics software. uTrade Solutions Private Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Mohali, India.

11. Busibud

The company collects the best of blog posts, podcasts, startup success stories, tweets, youtube videos from across the internet and delivers then right to your inbox.

12. Jugnoo

One of the first names to open the startup ecosystem to Chandigarh is Jugnoo. The on-demand auto rickshaw platform that has now expanded to over 30 cities and is looking to go global was started by Samar Singla and Chinmay Agarwal in 2014 as an experiment but soon built a hyperlocal space in B2B & B2C domains.

13. JumboBasket Technologies

Classified as a non-government company, JumboBasket Technologies was privately incorporated in August 2015. The company is involved in computer related activities for example maintenance of websites of other firms/ creation of multimedia presentations for other firms etc.

14. Baby Couture

Touted as an online infant clothing boutique, BabyCouture refers to itself as a one-stop-shop for kids’ clothing needs. Apart from apparel, it puts together entire baby ensembles on its online store.

15. Xenon Digilabs

Launched in 2014, the platform caters to data-driven enterprises and start-ups seeking social, mobile, analytics and cloud solutions. The firm provides IoT solutions, mobile applications, cloud deployments and big data solutions.

16. Comparometer

The price comparison and product discovery site brings top online stores on one platform and compares prices to offer users the best deals. It claims to aggregate millions of products ranging across categories such as fashion, electronics, books, and beauty products, among others.

17. Code Brew Labs

This mobile application development company builds apps for both Android and iOS platforms. The firm’s works include building product strategy, designing UX, mobile app testing, backend support and data-analytics. It claims to work with both domestic and international clients.

18. Pind Fresh

The green company provides solutions for unadulterated food. Operating within the agritech sector, the startup is working on creating a healthier, more sustainable system where food production is extended from the countryside directly to people’s homes using innovative, hi-tech and inexpensive techniques.

19. Heuristech Labs

Founded in 2015 by IIT alumnus and Ex-CSIR Scientists, Heuristech Labs specialises in developing smart automation solutions for consumers. The company build IoT based products to cater to the smart home segment. The startup aims to change the way people interact with their devices with its flagship products - smart-hub for homes (HIVE) and variety of sensors and actuators (BEES).

20. YouCare

The home care services firm provides a platform for caregivers to reach out to families and institutes in need of care.

