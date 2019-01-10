How Success Happens Podcast

How The Founders of This Healthcare Startup Raised More $91M Their First Year in Business

Zachariah Reitano and Saman Rahmanian want to fight stigmas with technology
How The Founders of This Healthcare Startup Raised More $91M Their First Year in Business
Image credit: Courtesy of Zachariah Reitano, Rob Schutz and Saman Rahmanian
Zachariah Reitano and Saman Rahmanian have had quite the year. In October of 2017, with their co-founder Rob Schutz, they launched their technology healthcare company Ro. By handling everything from an online diagnosis to delivering your medication, they hope customers will be able to take better care of themselves if they aren’t thrown by what can be a difficult process. Their first vertical Roman, focuses on men’s health and the second, Zero aims to help people quit smoking. While growing their company from 5 employees to 100, they also met a major funding milestone, closing an $88 million dollar series A round in September of 2018. So what’s next? 

Check out the full conversation below and find more episodes of How Success Happens here.

