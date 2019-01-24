5 Reasons Why Kochi's New Start-up Ecosystem is a Win-Win for Startupreneurs!

The biggest start-up ecosystem getting launched in Kerala is one such example of how well start-ups are doing and also the recognition they are getting from the government which is now showing commitment towards the growth of Indian start-ups

India has a fantastic ecosystem for entrepreneurs. The journey of an entrepreneur is beset with numerous challenges but the need for an “entrepreneurial guardian” is inevitable. This is where incubators come in, the need for which is even more paramount in the Indian ecosystem wherein there is a start-up getting launched every day and every minute a new idea is getting shaped.

2019 is proving to be good for the start-up community, to say the least. Start-ups are bagging and winning big at funding game for sure and now the recent news of the biggest start-up ecosystem getting launched in Kerala is one such example of how well start-ups are doing and also the recognition they are getting from the government which is now showing commitment towards the growth of Indian start-ups.

An Opportunity to Thrive and Grow

While entrepreneurs hail this effort of the government, what it definitely indicates is the fact that space for aspiring entrepreneurs to grow and expand will only increase. “This is a huge undertaking having a strong support network of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Maker Village Cochin, BioNEST, BRINC and BRIC. Kochi’s budding entrepreneurs will surely thrive in this environment,” says Tarun Bhalla, CEO Avishkaar.

Generating Employment

This new addition in the start-up world will generate jobs, the intention of which was clearly announced during the inauguration. Sameer Vakil, co-founder & CEO, GlobalLinker says, “The newly inaugurated Kochi facility will provide a huge boost with the startup ecosystem in terms of generating new jobs.” Generation of employment is directly proportional to the upliftment of the sector in the Indian market.

Boosting Other Indian States

It is a well-known saying that a drop of water contributes to an ocean. Now that Kerala and Gujarat are spearheading the cause of start-ups in India, the other states too should take the rein in their hands. Vakil says that this initiative should serve as an encouragement for other states also in fostering startup growth and development of start-ups.

Perfect Destination

What makes Kerala the perfect destination for sowing the seeds of development of the start-up community? “Kerala’s per capita income is 60per cent higher than India’s average. Moreover, it receives the largest remittances from abroad. Coupled with 100% literacy and a social structure where many Keralites want to come back and work from their hometown. The inauguration of the startup ecosystem in Kochi is perhaps a perfect timing,” says Pankaj Sharma, Co-founder, LeadInvent Pharma Inc. He also added that due to the low cost of living and availability of good talent pool Kochi ecosystem might provide the work-life balance and a capital efficient operative model for early-stage startups.

Foreign Investments

This move will bring India in the light of world start-up community. “This will encourage new startups and great minds and will take Kochi as well as India to the world map of startups and innovations,” says Vikas Garg, co-founder of EzySlips. This, in turn, will lead to foreign investments, India being one of the hottest spots for investment from all over the world.