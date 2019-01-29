Strategies to Boost Your Online Business

The world of online sales is taking the world of marketing by the storm and right strategies have to be devised to maintain a long-term relationship with the clients.

January 29, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world of .com and digital marketing is way larger and influential in today’s market than you can imagine. The success stories of small businesses jumping into the seven figures growth with the help of online sales are sprawling all over the web. You may pinch yourself but this is the new age trend that is driving the volumes of businesses upwards. You need to understand and devise a strategy as to how the world of online sales and search engines leverage the business profits.

The retail e-commerce world is outnumbering the direct sales and you do not wish to lag behind. With the paradigm shift in lifestyle and work, customers are happy ordering online where they get to compare and contrast a wide variety of products and prices. Keeping pace with the evolving trends in customer preferences, devising an apt online strategy is the need of the hour.

Here are a few strategies which will help ace the business volumes:

Sell content

Yes, to sell your product, you need to be generous with content and promote the value, create the value and develop a niche market with the content. Write blog posts, update websites, utilize as many social media channels as possible so as to leverage prospective clients into shelling some money. Promote your content on as many channels as the target market is likely to follow. MAC Cosmetics have outnumbered record sales and brand loyalty with abundant content on Instagram and Youtube. “Connect with people, create demand of the product and make the content as engaging and conversational as possible to capture a wider market. The website visitor must be captivated to buy right away,” says Arpit Jain, CEO of Promatics Information Technology.

Online Events

Launching online events and inviting distinguished speakers in the field will garner a lot of attention. Attending online events is one of the most looked forward things if the speakers are eminent in the field. How will this help you to convert the leads? The followers of the speaker and clients of competitors will be lured to attend the seminars and a percentage of them are likely to convert into sales.

“Holding online talks and seminars have a direct advantage of expanding your market. In addition, it gives you new ideas and expands your learning horizon as well,” endorses Ramneet Kaur, COO of Rapid Skillz.

Frequency and Engagement

Keep the online promotions updated with consistency and regularity. The posts and advertisements should be high up on the search engines so that the product and the brands are always in the sight and mind of the consumer. The posts should be attractive with giveaways and contests so that the customers are engaged. It keeps the prospective clients hooked to the brand (even if they aren’t materializing any sales).

The festive contests and giveaway alerts have become fundamental online tools which can garner huge mass attention. The frequency of the posts and updates should be regular and catchy to materialize higher sales and revenue,” says Vasudha Gupta, MD of Armofs Clothing Brand. Arpit also seconds the relevance of the online contests and freebies.

Collaboration

Tying with brands which have a supplementary and complementary product is always a win-win situation for the clients and the company as well. Mutual branding benefits both the brands and the customers see credibility when brands are allied and a combination of products is available. “In the world of cut-throat competition if brands are allied and promoting each other, customer base widens automatically and relationships are strongly knit,” comments Dhruv Trehan, MD of ShreeRam Wood Industries.

The Take-Away:

The brand has to build credibility and win customer trust by showcasing testimonials of brand evangelists. The customer loyalty will be built if the brand posts genuine content at regular intervals on relevant social media channels. The world of online sales is taking the world of marketing by the storm and right strategies have to be devised to maintain a long-term relationship with the clients.