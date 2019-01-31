Indian President Details Accomplishments One Day before the #Budget 2019

Here's all you need to know about and gather from the speech of Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, ahead of the Budget

January 31, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Budget announcement is one of the most awaited times for the people. The eyes of the Indian community will, from today onwards, be transfixed on the television screen as they hear the government announcing and declaring how their lives are going to get affected economically and financially in the year of 2019-2020.

Budget 2019 kicked off today although the main events are supposed to start from tomorrow. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind gave a speech at the Parliament to begin the proceedings of budget 2019. Sadly, this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will have to give the round a miss owing to his health issues, Piyush Goyal will take the baton on behalf of him as the interim finance minister.

Looking Back

Kovind in his speech began by iterating that the vision he has for the country will have “no place for imperfect, corrupt and inertia ridden systems.”

He highlighted government schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India and Ujjwala Yojana are gradually transforming the face on India. He also spoke how the government will continue to work for education and healthcare sectors towards a better future. Important numbers to take note of including India’s contribution to the world GDP which was 2.6 per cent in 2014 and has increased to 3.3 per cent in 2017 as per the latest reports, he shared. India reached a milestone as it has emerged as the 6th largest economy in the world, according to Kovind.

Kovind also touched the battle against black money that India has been fighting. He said that “demonetization was a defining moment in the Government’s war on corruption and black money.” He also added that “this decision struck at the very root of the parallel economy thriving on black money, and the money outside the formal system was brought within the ambit of nation’s economy.”

Sectoral and Zonal Developments

In his speech, Kovind also elaborated how India has shown massive growth and progress in the manufacturing and Industrial sector. He declared that now India is the 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world which definitely is an achievement for the Indian subcontinent.

India has seen several developments this year in the zonal arena. While a startup ecosystem was developed in Kochi last year, President Kovind announced that Asia’s largest MedTech Zone is being established in Andhra Pradesh.

He also emphasized that under the Smart City Mission, “in order to make the latest technology-based systems available in our cities so that they can become growth engines of the economy, modern facilities are being developed in 100 cities.”

All these developments and more to come ones clearly indicate towards a fresh departure that India has taken towards greater progress and achievements. Budget 2019 should definitely focus on employment, something that India has been sweltering in since times immemorial. It should give some stringent solutions to resolve the predicaments of the agriculture sector specifically. Kovind's speech revealed the determination of the government to continue working for the Indian citizens