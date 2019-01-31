Indian Employers Are Embracing the Concept of Internship (Infographic)

Students are looking to broaden their professional horizon through internships

January 31, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian youth is not unaware of the concept of internships anymore. It has, in fact, become a part of the curriculum for the majority of colleges. Organizations have also embraced the concept of internships over the years. It has become a part of their resource searching activity where the students with potential are picked during the training.

Looking at the massive gap between vacancies and job seekers, internships have worked as a viable solution to provide students with practical experience of the work environment before they step out of their college. Many students are looking to broaden their professional horizon through internships.

80 per cent rise was seen in the number of internship seekers whereas employers’ eagerness to hire interns rose to 82 per cent in 2018 as compared to the yesteryear.

Hottest Areas for Internship

The past year noted various opportunities opening for both students as well as employers. Students interested in business development have ample internship opportunities to exploit – around 47 per cent of internships were in the field of management last year. Sales, human resources, finance, and operations remained the top spaces where students received real-life experiences of work.

Engineering students weren’t any less lucky. After management, recruiters were noted seeking most interns from the field of engineering. A lot of students also seemed interested in web development, game development and electronics, presenting employers with a pool of talented candidates to choose from.

Surprisingly, media also provided ample internships opportunities in the field of content writing, blogging, journalism, video-making and editing. The field of graphic designing, animation and UI/UX wasn’t quite far. Notably, students were seen keener in working from home than in-office opportunities. Interestingly, virtual internships receive three times more applications than in-office internships.

Best Way to Hire

It is not easy to pursue an internship along with the regular college, hence employers receive the maximum number of internship applications during either summer or winter vacations. In terms of internship seekers, the majority of applications come from a metropolis like Delhi/NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka out of which Delhi stands tall among all the cities offering 35 per cent of the internship opportunities to students.

Closely following Delhi are Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad, offering a profusion of internship opportunities to the students. There are a higher number of opportunities in Tier-1 cities of India and students seeking summer internships could head to these cities to explore a diverse range of internships. The amount of stipend paid is another crucial factor that attracts the interest of internship seekers.

Have a look at the following infographics by Internshala to understand the internship trends of 2018 better: