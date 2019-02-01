Facebook

Study Suggests Facebook Users Are Happier If They Leave for a Month

They also find themselves using it less when they come back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study Suggests Facebook Users Are Happier If They Leave for a Month
Image credit: Johannes Berg | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

You've no doubt heard anecdotal evidence of Facebook users feeling better after they've quit the social network, but how often does that help, really? A fair amount, according to researchers. A study (PDF) from New York University and Stanford showed that Facebook users were happier, more satisfied with life and slightly less likely to feel anxious, depressed or lonely. They also used other social networks less, and used Facebook less when they came back.

Those who were off Facebook found a number of things to do in its place, including meeting friends and family or watching TV. They didn't spend as much time consuming news, though.

This doesn't necessarily mean that you should rush to delete your account -- as TechCrunch observed, there are some factors to consider. This is self-reported data, so there's a chance this doesn't represent the subjects' complete emotional landscape. It's unclear what would happen if the break were longer, for that matter. Also, the researchers conducted this study ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, right when political tensions were high. It might have been more enjoyable to leave Facebook simply because it helped users avoid heated debates and rhetoric.

With that said, the findings lend credence to claims that taking a break might help. While it's still not clear how social networks affect mental health, there are indications of potential problems. Between the fierce political discussions and cherry-picked moments, you're not really getting a full picture of other people's lives -- that might skew your feelings in unexpected ways.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Facebook With 'The Facts' Op-Ed

Facebook

Facebook Gets More Political With 'Community Petitions'

Facebook

Some People Would Need at Least $1,000 to Ditch Facebook