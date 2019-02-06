My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

cybersafety

60% of Parents Do Not Monitor the Content Their Kids View Online

67 per cent of online users skip the terms & conditions while signing up to a website
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
60% of Parents Do Not Monitor the Content Their Kids View Online
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the world grows cautious towards cybersecurity, online users’ approach towards internet has changed. Netizens are not as carefree while using the web services as they were a few years back. The controversies like Cambridge Analytica Scandal and others have created awareness among the tech-savvy millennials to adopt better cybersecurity practices.

In an annual initiative to create a better internet space, OLX conducted a survey with over 26,000 netizens. The research revealed the youngsters’ attitudes and behaviour toward online safety. The stats work to drive awareness and a call to action to all users to actively play a part in creating a better internet, especially the younger ones.

User Negligence

Children between the age of 12 and 18 are most vulnerable to get trapped into the vicious circle of social media. 57 per cent internet users show negligence towards their own safety – both online and offline whereas 60 per cent of them do not monitor the content their kids view online.

Skipping legal directions while signing up for a service or visiting a website could be highly harmful too. Responding to the survey, 67 per cent said that they skipped the terms & conditions or any other safety guidelines while signing up to a website or using a product.  

Verification Issues

Changing the password to important account is one of the best practices experts recommend to save your account from being hacked. Unfortunately, 54 per cent users said that they had not changed the password to their social media accounts in the last 6 months, while 31 per cent said they cannot even recall how long it had been since they had last changed their password.

The habit of carelessly sharing one’s social media details with peers has got many innocent souls in trouble in the past. Well, it is the right time to learn people! Despite the cautionary statements issued, again and again, 56 per cent have freely shared their mobile number on their professional or social media profiles.

Financial/Life Security

Neglect towards safety measures is observed with police verification of household staff as well. 75 per cent confirmed that they had not conducted police verification while some shockingly were not aware of the phenomenon itself. Only 25 per cent confirmed having observed this process for household staff.

Contradictory to this overall neglect that netizens show to safety measures, there exists a high degree of awareness with financial safety. 68 per cent said that they had never shared their OTP or password for their bank account, social media accounts, laptop or phone with anyone.

For a better understanding of the risks online users are partaking in on the regular basis, let’s have a look at the following infographic:

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

cybersafety

How working parents can keep their children safe online

Cybersecurity

Is Mapping Out Cyber Security Important?

Malware

Save Your Computers From Being Gutted by Chinese Malware Fireball