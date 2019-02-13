10 Startups To Look Out For At Step Conference 2019

A few of the enterprises worth watching out for at this year's tech conference.

February 13, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

STEP Conference, one of the region’s largest tech festival, is back for its 2019 edition, bringing together startups, investors, and entrepreneurs. With over 300 startups set to showcase their products and solutions across the tech, finance, digital, health, AI and other sectors, here’s a few of the enterprises, we, at Entrepreneur, think are worth a look.

1. pulseH

Taking a bite out of the rising opportunity in the digital health landscape is pulseH, a comprehensive personal health management app. The startup offers location-based support to the nearest facilities, support group and pharmacies. The app provides access to personal and family health records, as well as updated vitals, reminders for medications and scheduling for medical appointments.

2. Barmej.com

After noticing the shortage of Arabic coders in the market, Ahmad Marafi and Hashim Behbehani decided to launch an interactive platform dedicated to teaching coding in Arabic. The Kuwait-born startup offers free Arabic classes in web development, Java programming, Android development and more. Whether you’re a complete beginner with no coding experience, or you want to improve your skills, the platform offers various ways to learn using videos, quizzes and code challenges.

3. Xpence

A graduate of Abu Dhabi Global Market’s third batch of Regulatory Laboratory (RegLab), Xpence offers startups, freelancers and SMEs with online digitized smart accounting, invoicing and expense management services to operate their businesses more efficiently. The startup also offers a reloadable prepaid card as a bank account for client such as unbanked licensed freelancers and SMEs to carry out money transfers to pay suppliers and partners.

4. Jaazi

Founded by Dara Al Sulayman and Cawley Thompson, Jaazi develops gamified tools to provide data-driven insights about the workplace to improve employee engagement, retention and productivity. An alum of Womena’s Womentum incubator, the startup aims to ignite the Middle East workplace culture by identifying factors to improve based on employee feedback.

5. HoloGuide

Founded by Ahmed Tameemi, HoloGuide is a virtual tour guide app utilizing augmented reality. The app offer a distinct experience by turning landmarks and museums into “live history” through AR, and indoor navigation in 12 languages.

6. WitWork

Launched over a year ago, Witwork has already etched its mark in major cities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It allows its patrons to not just choose their co-working spaces, but also network with a community of like-minded people and access all amenities at flexible membership plans.

7. Localyser

True to its name , this Dubai-based startup offers businesses across the MENA region a distinct hassle-free experience to monitor, respond and analyse customer reviews across different social media platforms like never before. Be it luxury, hospitality or health, they cater to clients of a wide range of sectors.

8. Krafty

Born from the ideas of art aficionados who ventured into entrepreneurship, Krafty is much more than a online store for vintage art, home decor, handicrafts and accessories. The startup doesn’t believe in large scale production, rather in personalising a customer’s experience. It goes further in cultivating a community by organizing meet ups with inspiring artists.

9.Kidzapp

Kidzapp was launched by a frustrated dad who wanted to make weekends and after-school time as educational and entertaining as much as possible for his kids. What began as one man’s idea, soon became a one-stop platform offering 500 events and 1000 classes, from skill development workshops to recreation for tiny tots and teens, creating the best family experience.

10. Officy

We are all victims to the planning fallacy, aren’t we? A companion at work, Officy is a personal assistant which helps employees schedule their meetings, draft emails, transcribe voice mails, research sales and prepare quotations, all on a single platforms.

Related: Experience Community: Dubai Gears Up For STEP 2019