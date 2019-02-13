5 Tips to Survive in a Toxic Work Environment (Infographic)

Quitting is not the only option!

February 13, 2019 2 min read

83% of Indians are unhappy with their jobs. They get up every day, get ready, go to work, spend an entire day doing something they don’t like, working with people who don’t appreciate their efforts and probably, in an environment which is depressing and go back home to start the same cycle the next day. With the excitement generally associated with work lost, it becomes mundane and people start looking for other options.

But is there any job that is perfect in the world? After a point of time, every job becomes the same and survival becomes the only strategy. However, surviving in a toxic work environment often impedes one’s potential when there could be so much more he/she can offer. Marc Anthony has once said, “If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life,” but how true is that? Not much! At least not for the 70 per cent of the working-class population.

While people often give up and look for better opportunities after one point, finding a new job is not an easy task. With various what-ifs roaming in the head, the activity becomes cumbersome. Nonetheless, quitting isn’t the only option. After all, one who survives in adverse situations is termed as a true hero. Hence, don’t let a toxic work environment win over yourself and here are 5 tips you can use to ensure the same: