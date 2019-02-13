My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work environment

5 Tips to Survive in a Toxic Work Environment (Infographic)

Quitting is not the only option!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Tips to Survive in a Toxic Work Environment (Infographic)
Image credit: Pexels
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

83% of Indians are unhappy with their jobs. They get up every day, get ready, go to work, spend an entire day doing something they don’t like, working with people who don’t appreciate their efforts and probably, in an environment which is depressing and go back home to start the same cycle the next day. With the excitement generally associated with work lost, it becomes mundane and people start looking for other options.

But is there any job that is perfect in the world? After a point of time, every job becomes the same and survival becomes the only strategy. However, surviving in a toxic work environment often impedes one’s potential when there could be so much more he/she can offer. Marc Anthony has once said, “If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life,” but how true is that? Not much! At least not for the 70 per cent of the working-class population.

While people often give up and look for better opportunities after one point, finding a new job is not an easy task. With various what-ifs roaming in the head, the activity becomes cumbersome. Nonetheless, quitting isn’t the only option. After all, one who survives in adverse situations is termed as a true hero. Hence, don’t let a toxic work environment win over yourself and here are 5 tips you can use to ensure the same:

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Work environment

Want to Ensure a Positive Work Environment ? Follow These Key Tips

Work environment

Struggle to Stay on Task at the Office? A New Study Says You're Not the Only One.

Insurance

Gender Diversity Has Made this Life Insurance Company a Great Place to Work