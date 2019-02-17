5 Tips To Fetch Your Next Big App Development Client

If you cannot sell your entire work, there might be someone looking for just the app designing or someone looking for Android developer and you can offer your services in chunks

February 17, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

App development companies generally struggle with finding new clients and keeping their business alive. Well, this has to be the scenario with the competition being so fierce. But, the business developers have to find a way to bring in some fresh clients for the business to survive. They can’t tell the management, competition is high and we can’t bring in any new business. Business developers will be kicked out if they do so. So, what next how to bridge this gap?

The need for app development is also increasing with each passing day which gives the opportunity to find them and convince them to work with you. If you are having a mental block and struggling to explore new ways, here’s some help for you. Here are some of the ideas about how you can fetch some of the big clients for your app development business.

1) Get Referrals

This is one of the most underestimated aspects of getting clients. However, it is one of the most essential ways to get new prospects and build a new and fruitful relationship. Contact your past and existing customers who were or are happy with your work. Ask them for the new work or if there is any need in their surroundings. A satisfied client will happily share their networks and introduce you with them. You will have many customers who were happy with your services and willing to say that to others but only a few will actually do it. That’s the hard work you have to do to achieve what you are looking for.

2) Attend Events

Well, hosting an event and inviting all the relevant people is also a step to get new clients but that would an expensive one. Not everyone can afford that. So, do the alternate of that. There would be several events held. Know about them and attend them. You will find relevant people with whom you can share details about your company, get to know them and promote your business. Make your network as big as possible to get clients easily during a crisis.

3) Build Social Media Relationship

BDs are taking social media a bit lightly. If taken seriously and investing proper time in it, a lot of business can be gained through it. Social media platforms can help you connect to whosoever you want. So, connect to the top level people, make posts and good ones on regular basis. Make your Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn profiles strong with more and more connections. Once you have developed a strong profile, you can fetch clients from there as well. Just like you are looking for clients, clients and consultancies are also using the same platform for searching the lead to handover their project.

4) Partner With Agencies

This is a great strategy for bringing in new clients. There are several scenarios where agencies will hand you over new business. Not every company has every kind of skillset which is where they outsource the work and you can get benefited. At times, the budget is not convenient for them where you can make your call and get the client in with their budget. There can also be the case where the agency is already overstuffed with work and can’t spare the time and resources and hence they outsource the work to a company like yours.

In any case, when an agency turns down a client, they will suggest a new company to them. You need to contact those agencies and convince them to suggest your name when they turn down a client.

5) Participate in Facebook Groups

There is a huge bunch of people who carry the opinion that there is a very less organic reach of Facebook and hence it won’t be worth to find clients there. Well, there is partially correct and partially incorrect. Even though there is a teeny weeny chance but it is definitely worth a shot. Join the relevant groups on Facebook and if you cannot sell your entire work, there might be someone looking for just the app designing or someone looking for Android developer and you can offer your services in chunks.