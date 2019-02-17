7 Ways to Use YouTube Marketing to Improve Your E-commerce Sales (Infographic)

Is there a more effective marketing medium than videos and hope you have recognised it?

February 17, 2019 2 min read

Video marketing is as important for any brand as is having a social media presence. While reading content online helps broaden one’s horizon, how many people are interested in reading about a brand? Not many. While watching videos on television has also become passé, online videos have become the secret to successful content marketing.

Talking about online videos, YouTube is the most popular platform for such content. Despite premium streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime etc claiming a stake at the video market, YouTube is the king of online video content. 8 out of 10 web users going back to the platform to watch videos is a testimony to the search engine’s reach.

Needless to say, YouTube is essential for businesses, especially for e-commerce platforms. With hundreds of start-ups realizing the potential of the online market, competition has got intense. Who can grab how many eyeballs using whichever method has become the core of this game and what’s better to be noticed than videos? Hence, one has to seek more visibility for their YouTube videos.

The following infographic made by Revampcrm.com presents a perfect guide of beginners to use YouTube as a powerful marketing tool: