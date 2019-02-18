My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Womena's Womentum 2019 Accelerator Program Is On The Look Out For Female-Led Startups

Womentum kicks off its second cohort as the accelerator seeks for female-led tech startups.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Womena's Womentum 2019 Accelerator Program Is On The Look Out For Female-Led Startups
Image credit: Womena
Womentum's first cohort in Berlin
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Womentum, the accelerator program launched by Dubai-based angel investment group Womena, is kicking off its second cohort for female-led tech startups in the Middle East and North Africa. The accelerator designed for early-stage ventures includes an immersion program to Berlin’s ecosystem and connecting them to investors, mentors and global markets in the Dubai hub.

The four-month program would begin with a two-week in-person sessions in Berlin, and after which, wherein startups would have their product and business model in place, startups will return to their home markets where they will receive virtual mentorship as they validate their solutions and products. It will be followed by a two-week bootcamp in Dubai for startups to be investment-ready by the concluding Demo Day, which brings together investors and experts from the regional ecosystem.

For its first cohort, the accelerator received 175 applications from women-led businesses. It leveraged Womena's media platform to highlight the founders and their startups. According to its release, founders reported a 75% increase in regional media exposure, as well as receiving more than 50% change in their business model following the program. Founders also noted a 58% increase in users and customers, and an increase in their website traffic by 224% and growth to their social media audience by 44%.

Elissa Freiha, founder of Womena at the Womentum Demo Day 2018

And this year's cycle is set to have an improved program, backed with a wider network of partners and mentors and the cohort's alumni. Plus, this year, the program aims to focus on mental health, co-founder relationships and personal growth though dynamic EQ sessions. Elissa Freiha, founder of Womena comments, "Womena has always done things our own unique way and this accelerator follows that legacy. In addition to a world-class curriculum, we envelop all content in perspective-shifting experiences: Taking the entrepreneurs out of their comfort zones and forcing them to look differently, innovatively, at their solutions.”

In March, Womena will also release season one of the Womentum Series, a 12-episode docu-series following the journey of the first cohort as they build and grow business in the regional markets. The Womentum 2019 cycle will be documented in the second season.

Applications for the 2019 cycle are now open and will close on April 11. Head on over to the website to start your applications!

Related: Meet The Women-Led Startups Part Of Womena's First Cohort Of Womentum

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Entrepreneurial Lessons From 'Game of Thrones' and the Super Bowl

News and Trends

Target Is Stocking Its Shelves With a Women's Shaving Startup

News and Trends

There's a New App That Makes Hanging Out With Your Friends Easier