Womena's Womentum 2019 Accelerator Program Is On The Look Out For Female-Led Startups

Womentum kicks off its second cohort as the accelerator seeks for female-led tech startups.

February 18, 2019 3 min read

Womentum, the accelerator program launched by Dubai-based angel investment group Womena, is kicking off its second cohort for female-led tech startups in the Middle East and North Africa. The accelerator designed for early-stage ventures includes an immersion program to Berlin’s ecosystem and connecting them to investors, mentors and global markets in the Dubai hub.

The four-month program would begin with a two-week in-person sessions in Berlin, and after which, wherein startups would have their product and business model in place, startups will return to their home markets where they will receive virtual mentorship as they validate their solutions and products. It will be followed by a two-week bootcamp in Dubai for startups to be investment-ready by the concluding Demo Day, which brings together investors and experts from the regional ecosystem.

For its first cohort, the accelerator received 175 applications from women-led businesses. It leveraged Womena's media platform to highlight the founders and their startups. According to its release, founders reported a 75% increase in regional media exposure, as well as receiving more than 50% change in their business model following the program. Founders also noted a 58% increase in users and customers, and an increase in their website traffic by 224% and growth to their social media audience by 44%.

Elissa Freiha, founder of Womena at the Womentum Demo Day 2018

And this year's cycle is set to have an improved program, backed with a wider network of partners and mentors and the cohort's alumni. Plus, this year, the program aims to focus on mental health, co-founder relationships and personal growth though dynamic EQ sessions. Elissa Freiha, founder of Womena comments, "Womena has always done things our own unique way and this accelerator follows that legacy. In addition to a world-class curriculum, we envelop all content in perspective-shifting experiences: Taking the entrepreneurs out of their comfort zones and forcing them to look differently, innovatively, at their solutions.”

In March, Womena will also release season one of the Womentum Series, a 12-episode docu-series following the journey of the first cohort as they build and grow business in the regional markets. The Womentum 2019 cycle will be documented in the second season.

Applications for the 2019 cycle are now open and will close on April 11. Head on over to the website to start your applications!

