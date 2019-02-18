My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

35Under35

What Got this Luxury-builder into Entrepreneur India's 35-under-35 List

Here's how this entrepreneur is building affordable holiday homes for Indians
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Got this Luxury-builder into Entrepreneur India's 35-under-35 List
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blender’s Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur’s 35U35 list included some path-breaking names from the field of entrepreneurship and Isprava founder Nibhrant Shah made it to the list for enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to have an online presence.

About five years ago, luxury living on the top of the hills or at a beach house was a dream for many. But, not anymore! Mumbai-based Nibhrant Shah tapped an opportunity in India’s real estate market and single-handedly started Isprava Homes in October 2013, which offers people their dream vacation homes.

From celebrities to industrialists to superstars and sports icons, Isprava has built an illustrious presence with 110 homes and 9,000 rental guest houses in a span of five years.

Why isprava

The company has also lured Indian HNIs and UHNIs in the real estate market to raise funds. It has so far been invested in by the Godrej Family, Piramal family office and other top industrialists and professionals from Deutsche Bank, UBS and others from across the globe. “We have raised in total capital of over Rs 150 crore, this includes both Project Level and Company Level funding,” says Shah. The company attained breakeven early, in its five-year journey.

Since April 2017, the company has sold close to 120-130 homes. “We are aiming at higher targets for 2019, said Shah. When asked how the market in India is responding to the idea of buying holiday homes, Shah quipped, “There is definitely a high-end market for buying holiday homes coupled with huge demand. The demand is mainly fuelled by people wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of metro cities and spend time in the laps of nature and also, the young adults in their 20s and 30s who frequently go out on vacations.

From an Investment Banker to Entrepreneur

After quitting the job of an investment banker in London, Shah moved back to India in the quest of starting a business. He tried his luck with a number of startups and eventually cashed in on an idea of opening an accounting firm called, ‘Themis’.  

About three years ago, when Shah was away from his hometown Mumbai on a Goa vacation, he saw how more and more people were enthused with the idea of buying vacation homes. He saw it as the opportune moment and without delay, decided to start a company that can offer people their dream vacation homes.

“Isprava started out of two things, one was catering to the people’s desire of buying vacation homes. Second was to augment the entire home buying experience in India,” said Shah.

(This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

What Got This Marketer-in-chief Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

35Under35

Entrepreneur's 35U35: The Business Spectacle

35Under35

Do You Think Your Business is on its Way to Reach the Pinnacle of Success? If Yes, Nominate Yourself For Entrepreneur's 35Under35 List