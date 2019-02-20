5 Steps That Can Elevate You From a Freelancer to an Entrepreneur

Becoming an entrepreneur while keeping the advantages of a freelancer

February 20, 2019

Gone are the days when the first choice of preference was to acquire a 'decent' job, in today's world aspiration is to work for oneself. A quick search on Wikipedia will tell us that if a person who is self-employed and is not necessarily committed to a particular employer long-term is called a freelancer. But if a person is independent isn't he/she also an entrepreneur?

Let us talk about what it takes (in five steps) to elevate oneself from a freelancer to an entrepreneur.

However, it is important to suggest that beyond the perception that potential customers will carry on hearing you were a freelancer v/s an entrepreneur, the critical differentiator is the ability to scale.

You can scale organically (growth fuelled by acquiring more customers) or inorganically (growth powered by increasing productivity). An entrepreneur typically exhibits both these qualities (unlike a freelancer). Adapting the following notions can allow this elevation.