Amber Marfatia
Founder – Toonstory.in & Principal Software Architect at an IT MNC
Amber Marfatia is cartoonist and founder of Toonstory.in (a popular destination for many cartoon & comic strip lovers), author of a book & many papers and Principal Software Architect at an MNC. He brings around two decades of experience in the information technology industry and has been an integral part of the digital transformation the industry is going through.
Amber has currently engaged in many enterprise-scale IT modernisation projects which involve Conversational AI and Machine Learning to help the products scale. He has a deep understanding of software development and architecture.
The flavour of being a cartoonist alongside being a technologist has helped him to see the world with a lens. He being an entrepreneur, artist and an IT professional provides a unique blend of exposure and outlook to his views and writings.
Amber a TOGAF certified professional is a physics graduate and a computer science post graduate from Surat, Gujarat.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Reasons Why App Based Offerings are Fueling the Entrepreneur Growth Quest
Apps are not mandatory for your business but it provides an edge to your enterprise and makes it easier for the customers to avail your services and thus helps you to scale
#4 Reasons Why an Entrepreneur Should Possess the Art of Showing Absolute Possibility (ASAP)
You are able to answer "what", "why", "how", "where" and "when" types of questions. But these are still tactical aspects and helps you to gain short term confidence among the stakeholders.
5 Reasons Why an Entrepreneur Should "Daydream"
If you allow a few minutes in the middle of the day to daydream about your next big idea or problem that is bothering you, your brain will think of many ways to either solve a problem or conceptualize the idea
5 Machine Learning Technologies That Can Accelerate Your Entrepreneurial Journey
The scientific approach applied using ML will allow you to see many more potential outcomes and will consider the historical data in the fullest
5 Technologies Where a Start-up Should Spend Money
There are certain areas which are more important than others, and you should not shy away from spending some bucks for it
5 Steps That Can Elevate You From a Freelancer to an Entrepreneur
Becoming an entrepreneur while keeping the advantages of a freelancer