My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alternative Financing

Here is Why Consumer Finance is Attracting Fintech Startups

Digital retail lending will touch $1 trillion by 2024
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here is Why Consumer Finance is Attracting Fintech Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Banks and other financial services companies have mostly ignored retail customers in a bid to lure business clients, both SMEs and corporates. Hence, we have to initiatives like banking the financial inclusion and last mile delivery to support the underbanked and unbanked population of the country.

Nonetheless, the winds are now changing its course. For new age financial services company or fintech startups, this downside is the chance to scale up and become million-dollar business while catering to the masses.

The Indian consumer finance segment is forecasted to touch $2.5 trillion mark by 2025, while on another hand, as per Boston Consulting Group’s report, digital retail lending will touch $1 trillion by 2024. So what makes this segment so lucrative?   

Experts explain why consumer finance has elbow room for other companies to grow:

Increase in Income and Focused Policies

As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in FY 2017-18, India’s per capita income grew by 8.6 per cent to INR 1,12,835 from  INR 1,03,870 in FY 2016-17.

Increasing per capita income supports the consumer’s spending power. This clubbed with initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) makes financial inclusion a feasible plan.

Abhishek Gandhi, Co-Founder, RupeeCircle says the unsecured consumer finance segment is speculated to lead the market owing to growing consumer preference towards credit cards and EMI repayments. The biggest example of this would have to be the 83 per cent rise in consumer durable loans in March 2018 compared to the previous year.

“This presents a huge opportunity for fintech companies to make credit accessible to individuals,” he pointed out 

Increase in New to Credit Population

According to a World Bank report, India’s credit bureau penetration stands at 56 per cent. This according to, Manu Sehgal, Head of Business Development & Strategy, Equifax represents the percentage of the adult population who have ever taken formal credit and has a record in credit bureaus.

“Although this metric has improved significantly over the recent years, what it also shows that there is still a large new-to-credit individual population, those who have never availed formal credit from banks, NBFCS, MFIs etc. Just like under the financial inclusion initiative, a large segment of the Indian population which was unbanked got to open a bank account. Now in the next phase, this banked population will be amenable to get credit,” he added.

Additionally, what Gandhi finds interesting is that Indian consumers have exhibited good loan repayment records in the previous financial year so much so that the non-performing loans has decreased from the previous years.

“This is a good sign for the consumer lending space especially for P2P lenders like us who are trying to make credit accessible to the un/underbanked individuals. We are witnessing a substantial growth trajectory in consumer finance but the next 2-3 years are crucial to mould it into an all-encompassing, pan-India financial behemoth," he noted.

Lower Cost of Acquisition

Cost of acquiring new customer has always been a challenge for the financial services industry which made it difficult for the sector to cater to customers in the smaller towns and rural area leading the segment to the underbanked and unbanked space.

Sehgal says with the advent of mobile and tech-based apps, fueled by fintech companies, the business model of offering microloans to these customers has become viable. What also hindered the granting of formal credit to these new-to-credit consumers was lack of any credit history, lack of any proper documentation to support income and cumbersome paper-based KYC.  

“Again, technology has made it possible for firms to use alternate data to generate credit score of the consumers, assess their incomes or paying capacity thus enabling them to underwrite within controlled risk metrics. Paperless KYC has made digital lending cost effective and almost instantaneous. These technological breakthroughs have meant that a large hitherto untapped white space of consumer lending has opened up every financial institution worth its salt, wants to get into it,” he shared.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Alternative Financing

This Alternative Lending Platform Feels Consumer Lending is More Than Just a Trend

Alternative Financing

Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back

Alternative Financing

The Old-School Solution to Cash Flow Problems Hiding in Your Receivables