5 Marketing Tips to Strengthen Your Position in the Mobile App Industry

Marketing is not a magic wand that can set anything straight and right with the swirl of a stick, it requires a series of intelligent moves and playing your cards right

February 22, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marketing is one of the most important tools in the business ecosystem these days. It is not a magic wand that can set anything straight and right with the swirl of a stick. Marketing requires a series of intelligent moves and playing your cards right. Moreover, coming to the app industry, in which different apps are mushrooming every day, it is important to understand which marketing strategy works best and how one can make them work.

Amidst the growing competition, it is important to possess that one thing that can give your mobile application an edge over the umpteen others in the market.

Here are some simple tips to improve the marketing of your app.

Incentives

Today’s digital market is neck deep with mobile apps. So how can you ensure that your product stands out? Rahul Bahukhandi, CEO and Co-founder of LaYuva feels that Mobile apps have been using referrals and cashback to lure customers. “This incentive still works when an app wants to reach the masses.” Another important aspect, he adds, is how receptive the company is while receiving any feedback and incorporate the suggested changes to make the consumer experience better.

Strategic Campaigns

Marketing is driven to serve the two sides of the business – one is at the supplying end and the other is at the receiving end. Anupam Sengupta, Marketing and Revenue head Sqrrl feels marketing activities should ensure both sides benefit in the business cycle. He suggests KPI-driven campaigns with ad networks a good way to do so.

“Ad networks, in today's digital market, have opened a new channel for growth, as they work in close collaboration with both the demand side (advertisers) and the supply side (suppliers),” says Sengupta. He believes that influencer-led campaigns can be another useful strategy because recommendations work really well in the world of marketing. “Influencer marketing has given organizations with a new channel to tap into, promising not just brand awareness but reach as well.”

The 4 P’s of Marketing

With so many new names in your playstore to cater to your needs, how can marketing strategy help a particular app to stand out? Gaurav Kapahi, Co-founder and CEO of GoldSeat, says, “You need a rock-solid marketing strategy from start to finish.” He adds that the perfect marketing mix is dependent on the product, placement, price and promotion. “It is important to prioritize the placement of your apps, and in case of mobile apps, entrepreneurs must try to go with social media marketing strategies."

Partnerships and Collaborations

Partnerships are one of the easiest ways to garner a larger consumer base for your product. Ishaan Sethi, CEO and Co-founder of Delta Apps feels the same and adds, “We also collaborate with various queer organizations to help them reach a wider audience through the app and other collaborations that lead to a win for everyone involved.”

Sengupta also feels that strategic partnerships (value-based or commercialized) are very effective to implement.

Focus On the Offering

While there are many strategies that can come in play, everything boils down to the quality of your product. If the product lacks contemporary relevance or is not up to the mark, all market strategies will fall flat. Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid, says, “We keep our energies focused on building a superior product and encouraging a community of kindness and trust where you can celebrate your story and find meaningful matches through it.”