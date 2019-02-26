My Queue

Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March

Bigger and better than before, the second edition of the event, running from March 6-7, 2019, is expected to host 3,000+ startups, investors, and businesses.
Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March
Image credit: Unbound Bahrain
Bahrain Economic Development Board CEO H.E. Khalid Al Rumaihi at Unbound Bahrain in 2018.
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs, take note: the globally renowned Unbound Festival is set to return to the MENA region this year as a flagship event of Startup Bahrain Week. Bigger and better than before, the second edition of the event, running from March 6-7, 2019, is expected to host 3,000+ startups, investors, and businesses, as well as over 100 speakers at the National Theatre of Bahrain.

Launched as a partnership between Bahrain Economic Development Board and Startup Bahrain, Unbound Bahrain 2019 will witness a mélange of ideas across artificial intelligence, fintech, digital wellness, corporate wellbeing and sustainable energy. The event’s agenda also includes hackathons, startup battles, exhibitions, and competitions, spread across the two days of the Festival.

The speaker line-up includes H.E. Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer, Bahrain Economic Development Board; Tim Draper, founder of Draper Fischer Juvertrson, Draper Associates, and Draper University; Geet Bhalla, founder and CEO, Holiday ME; Amal Dokhan, Global Director for Babson Entrepreneurial Leadership, and others. Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic will be speaking at the event as a moderator for a discussion on women’s empowerment in the Middle East.

For more details on the event, check out Unbound Bahrain’s official website here.

Related: Keeping The Momentum: Bahrain's Key Players On What It'll Take To Invigorate The Startup Scene

