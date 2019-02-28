4 Reasons Why Investors Won't Invest In Your Business Model

Approaching the private equity firms or investors and persuading them in the most daunting task for businessmen

February 28, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For raising the business, financial capital is the utmost important thing for entrepreneurs. Besides personal savings, the monetary support from outsiders is needed if the business has a high-budget. Approaching the private equity firms or investors and persuading them in the most daunting task for businessmen.

Building Believe

An entrepreneur needs to become a marketer and even, solicitor to grab eyes in the market. Seeking investment is a time-consuming job which takes a lot to build investors’ confidence in the startup.

Originally, there is a prevailing methodology to seek investment—exhibiting a physical business, showcasing the cash flow, placing monetary needs of the Startup and create a strategy to attain the desired aim. Nevertheless, there are multiple blocks in actualizing the investment proposals as well.

These hindrances are aplenty for beginners. Recognizing these problems beforehand is imperative as it helps to tackle and jump off the hurdles.

1. Fail To Foresee The Future

Private equity firms scrutinize new entrepreneurs at a moderate level. Primarily, a startup’s potential is released from the bright envision it carries. So, besides expanding the business reach, there are should be set goals which will solidify a startup’s profile.

If an entrepreneur does not create aims for the span of the next 10 years, then it seems inapt to endow money in the venture. Coming up with a unique or disruptive idea is not imperative; it is vital as to how a business owner executes the plan and mould an emerging, nascent company out of it.

The entrepreneurs, who lose this vision or get diverged by the money factor, fail to build concrete foundations of the business.

2. Improper Cash Flows

Cash flows are eminent for showcasing the financial soundness of the business. While submitting the cash flow reports to major private equity firms, entrepreneurs need to exhibit a true picture of the startup. Manipulating the figures or acting like a pompous businessman does not help the startup owner in any way.

Investors are veterans in the industry and thus, possess the expertise to foresee future course of any business. Hence, business owners should demonstrate themselves as needful.

3. The Enormous Size Of C-Suite Executives

Small companies need to take smaller, thoughtful steps in the market. Besides considering financial decisions, companies should also consider while formulating C-level designations. If the company does not have well-sounding CEOs or founders or Chairmen, then the stability of the company can be risky in the long run.

Companies with more than two founders or Chairmen are not impressive in their profile to the investors. Investing in such companies involve a huge risk and uncertainty in terms of their longevity. As a result, startups with more founders or chairmen are turned down by private equity firms.

4. Inability To Understand The Competitors

Recognizing competitors is vitally important for a growing business. Otherwise, the startup will be sooner pitted in the race. While exhibiting attributes of the business, it is imperative to contrast with the prevalent companies in the domain. Through this, entrepreneurs can show their companies worth and why they need to be backed up by investors.

Failing to understand the competitors or underestimating adversaries is considered improper attitude for emerging business owners. It is essential to know the competition and accordingly come out with tactics to keep the company ahead in the race.

Understanding these mistakes is important as these are some common metrics employed by investors to examine a startup’s potential. The business owners should further avoid these mistakes by planning strategized moves to entice funders and investors.