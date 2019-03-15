Plutio Helps Increase Productivity and Grow Your Business

Manage everything from projects and tasks to invoices and proposals all in one app.

If you’re fortunate enough to earn a living from your freelance business, the last thing you want is to be juggling multiple apps and subscriptions in order to operate. Enter Plutio. This intuitive platform is a one-stop-shop for freelancers. Manage everything from projects and tasks to invoices and proposals in one single app. So whether you’re knee-deep in clients or just starting out, Plutio gives you the proper tools to start, run and manage your business.

Similar to most startups, Plutio was born out of frustration in the industry. Founder Leo Bassam started freelancing as a teenager, and even though he found success early on, he still struggled with productivity and management issues. So he decided to build Plutio, and soon realized that fellow freelancers all over the world faced similar hurdles, which is why this platform has been a game-changer.

Plutio handles the nuts and bolts of your business, which allows you to focus on what really matters--producing quality work to grow your business. Some of the features include:

The ability to switch between multiple businesses from one login

Custom user roles with different level of permissions

Client invitations to collaborate or to simply view progress

Available in 25 languages, including Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic, French and Japanese

Custom branding including domain name, email address, interface colors and logo

Instant time tracking, downloadable timesheets, and real-time stats

Multiple payment methods, currencies, and the ability to adjust tax rates

