Productivity

Plutio Helps Increase Productivity and Grow Your Business

Manage everything from projects and tasks to invoices and proposals all in one app.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re fortunate enough to earn a living from your freelance business, the last thing you want is to be juggling multiple apps and subscriptions in order to operate. Enter Plutio. This intuitive platform is a one-stop-shop for freelancers. Manage everything from projects and tasks to invoices and proposals in one single app. So whether you’re knee-deep in clients or just starting out, Plutio gives you the proper tools to start, run and manage your business.

Similar to most startups, Plutio was born out of frustration in the industry. Founder Leo Bassam started freelancing as a teenager, and even though he found success early on, he still struggled with productivity and management issues. So he decided to build Plutio, and soon realized that fellow freelancers all over the world faced similar hurdles, which is why this platform has been a game-changer.

Plutio handles the nuts and bolts of your business, which allows you to focus on what really matters--producing quality work to grow your business. Some of the features include:

  • The ability to switch between multiple businesses from one login
  • Custom user roles with different level of permissions
  • Client invitations to collaborate or to simply view progress
  • Available in 25 languages, including Spanish, Hebrew, Arabic, French and Japanese
  • Custom branding including domain name, email address, interface colors and logo 
  • Instant time tracking, downloadable timesheets, and real-time stats
  • Multiple payment methods, currencies, and the ability to adjust tax rates 

A lifetime subscription for the Plutio studio plan would normally cost you $1,020 but we’re currently running a sweet deal. With a 94 percent discount, a lifetime subscription to Plutio will only cost you $59. It’s good to note this deal is stackable, so you can purchase multiple licenses to add more teammates to your account. So if you purchase three-lifetime subscriptions, you go from having one user to 15. Since this is already an amazing deal, there are no add-ons available for these plans, which means users won't be able to purchase white labeling.

 

