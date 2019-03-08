7 Shows & Movies You Can't-Miss On Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon This March

Here's your binge-watch list and it is going to be a busy month!

March 8, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

March is a busy month not just for us to manage our finances and save taxes but also when it comes to binge-watching. While we have epic movie releases like Captain Marvel and Shazam hitting the theatres near us, we also have some great shows and films releasing on our favourite OTT platforms. While there are tons of shows coming up every month, these have piqued our interest and our on our binge-watch list.

Netflix - Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Wondered what goes between the scenes to run an IPL team. This documentary takes you what happens behind the curtain of the Mumbai Indians team. It brings the god, the ugly, the ups and downs of the team owners and the team.

Streaming now on Netflix.

Hotstar Premium- Leaving Neverland

Looking for something that created controversy? This is the perfect pick, Leaving Neverland revolves around pop icon Micheal Jackson and the allegations made against him about child abuse. The story brings forward two boys aged seven and 10, who were his friends for a long time. Both have come on camera talking about their experience and equation.

Streaming now on Hotstar.

Netflix - Queer Eye: Season 3

One of the must-watch on the list, Queer Eye, the American reality show is back with Season 3 and fans can’t wait for its streaming day. The show brings five gay men who advice straight men and transform their lives. From wardrobe, food, culture to spirituality, they are there for everything. So, guys who really need to make some changes in their lives, this is your one-stop show and trust us you won’t regret it.

Streams on Netflix, 15th March 2019.

Amazon Prime- American Gods

An ex-convict, Shadow Moon is unfortunately pulled into the life which he was running from after the death of his wife. But life has other plans for him and things turn when he meets a con man called Mr Wednesday who offers Moon a job as his bodyguard. A perfect binge-worthy show.

Starts on Amazon, 11th March 2019.

Netflix – Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Taking you into the scary world of the world’s most famous motorsports, there is a lot that happens in Formula 1 that you ain’t aware of. In the last few years Formula 1 has gone through various safety transformation but still, when a player starts their engine they are all set to dive deep into the dangerous world.

Streams on Netflix, 8th March 2019.

Amazon Prime - Made in Heaven

Need some desi flavour? Amazon has it in store for you. From the makers of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara’ and ‘Gully Boys’, comes the wedding drama of the season Made in Heaven. The show takes you through the lives of Tara and Karan who are ambitious wedding planners. But their business gets into serious trouble when they are entangled with complexities of friendship, relationship, betrayal, and profession.

Streams on Amazon, 8th March 2019.

Netflix - After life

Looking for something with P.S. I love you vibes? After Life, reminds you of something similar. Starring Ricky Gervais, the story revolves around the life of an angry man who is alone after the death of his wife. The performances are brilliant and will make you reach out for your tissue box.

Streams on Netflix, 8th March 2019.