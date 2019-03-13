4 Lucrative Careers You Can Move Into Without Getting Another Degree

Project management, graphic design, programming and digital marketing are growing fields with almost endless possibilities.

March 13, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Switching careers can feel intimidating, but you’ve got to make some moves if you’re spinning your wheels at your current job. Tech industry jobs are hot right now, and you can make great money once you’ve got the know-how to compete with other tech candidates. Here’s a breakdown of the fields with the best opportunities.

Estimated Salary: $60,000+

Open Jobs In the U.S.: 67,000 listings on Indeed

The digital marketing industry is rapidly evolving, which means that companies are on the lookout for new talent that can keep up with the latest trends. You can jump in on this career’s high earning potential with The Digital Marketing Foundations Mega Bundle.

This bundle covers everything from Google AdWords to SEO to social media marketing. You’ll discover how to optimize your Google keywords and web content to help your demographic find you, how to create compelling content to grab customers’ eyes, and how to use Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest to your advantage.

Estimated Salary: $48,000+

Open Jobs In the U.S.: 27,000 listings on Indeed

Visually creative types who love being their own boss should consider pursuing graphic design. Aside from the flexibility that comes with this career — you can find work as a freelancer, contractor or become employed at an agency — you’ll also be paid to express your creativity. The Graphic Design and Adobe CC Certification School can fast-track you to a new, artistic career.

Adobe’s Creative Suite programs are must-haves for graphic designers. With the Adobe Illustrator course, you’ll discover how to produce professional artwork with special effects. Adobe InDesign is an essential program for designing digital and print magazines, brochures, newsletters and more. Photoshop is the gold standard for creating polished images that are publication-ready. You’ll receive resume-worthy certificates after you finish each of these classes.

Estimated Salary: $67,000+

Open Jobs In the U.S.: 14,000 listings on Indeed

Modern businesses can’t compete without a stellar website and effective internal digital programs, so programmers are essential to a company’s success. Coding jobs have a high earning potential and starting salary, lots of freelance flexibility and plenty of upward mobility at any company. The Complete Learn To Code Master Class Bundle will help you compete in this flourishing industry with more than 73 hours of professional instruction.

This bundle covers everything from coding basics to advanced skills. You’ll dive into Java and Python programming languages and learn the foundations of C++, HMTL5, and JavaScript. You’ll also find out how to become a full-stack developer and collaborate seamlessly with Git.

Estimated Salary: $75,000+

Open Jobs In the U.S.: 33,000 listings on Indeed

If you love coming up with creative solutions to challenging problems, you might make a great project manager. You’ll earn big bucks when you lead teams through a project from start to finish, achieving your company’s desired goals within given time and financial constraints. The Agile Project Management Mastery Bundle will teach you the ins and outs of this vital industry software.

This bundle’s eight courses cover project management software like JIRA, which tracks your project’s progress and keeps team members on the same page. You’ll also dive into Scrum methodology and learn how to manage and complete the most complex projects.