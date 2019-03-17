Plug And Play Debuts Travel And Hospitality Accelerator Program In Abu Dhabi

Kicking off to boost the region's travel and hospitality sector, the program is set to start in the third quarter of the year.

March 17, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Plug and Play, the Silicon Valley headquartered startup accelerator which counts Dropbox and PayPal as part of its portfolio, is partnering up with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Etihad Airways and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism for the launch of their new travel and hospitality accelerator program.

With an aim to boost the region's travel and hospitality sector, the program is set to start in the third quarter of the year, with the first batch of startups taking up office at ADGM. Miral, Abu Dhabi’s property developer behind Yas Island, will also participate in the program, with startups being able to benefit from ADNEC’s regular workshops, private events and networking sessions. Partners would also be able to leverage Plug and Play’s global ecosystem of over 25 travel and hospitality companies around the world.

As with other Plug and Play’s programs, startups would be able to join with no equity required to be given to the accelerator, as well as applications from companies of all stages from the region and across the world are encouraged to apply, with opportunities to gain funding from its in-house VC network, build traction, gain access to networking events and mentorship, plus opportunities to scale internationally from its global network.

Source: Plug and Play ADGM

The press conference launch included Omeed Mehrinfar, Managing Partner, Middle East, Plug and Play; H.E. Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary, Department of Culture & Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Peter Baumgartner, Senior Strategic Advisor, Etihad Aviation Group; Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO, Registration Authority, ADGM, and Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer, ADNEC.

Al Mheiri commented on the program's implications for the region, “ADGM is excited about the new Plug and Play ADGM’s startup program for the travel and hospitality sector and looks forward to collaborating with the corporate partners and startups.” He adds, “This new venture dovetails with ADGM’s commitment and ongoing efforts in advancing the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s blueprint to boost the competitiveness and attractiveness of the business environment, particularly, in empowering and supporting startups and innovators from the tourism and key industrial sectors.”

For more information, head on over to the website.

Related: StartAD Is Seeking AI And Hardware Startups For Venture Launchpad 2019