10 Companies Offering Great Maternity Benefits and Eager to Recruit Women

If you're starting or expanding your family, consider the financial assistance these companies can offer.

March 19, 2019 5 min read

It costs a lot to have a child, and if you have any trouble conceiving, those costs quickly climb. (In fact, just one cycle of in-vitro fertilization can cost more than $20,000.) So, it’s no wonder that more employees are asking their companies for enhanced maternity benefits -- from financial assistance for IVF to extended paid maternity leave plans -- and that more workplaces are offering these benefits.

If you’re searching for the perfect place to grow your career and family, here are 10 companies with maternity benefits you may want to apply to.

1. Starbucks

Maternity benefit details: Starbucks offers a $20,000 IVF benefit to all employees -- even its part-time baristas. Plus, employees who want to adopt can receive up to $10,000.

Where hiring: Cleveland; Seattle; Houston; Saint Paul, Minn.; Gainesville, Fla.; and more

Open roles: barista, district manager, shift supervisor, business analyst, project manager, decision scientist, senior application engineer and more

2. Morgan Stanley

Maternity benefit details: According to Working Mother, Morgan Stanley employees receive 16 weeks of paid leave if leave is taken immediately, or eight weeks of leave following a birth, adoption or foster-care placement -- with another eight weeks available for employees to take within 12 months.

Where hiring: Los Gatos, Calif; Columbus; New York; Atlanta; South Jordan, Utah; and more

Open roles: client service associate, fixed income mortgage modeler, financial advisor, wealth management associate, global stock plan services registered representative and more

3. Cerner

Maternity benefit details: According to its website, Cerner offers “adoption assistance and adoption leave.” It also pays for genetic screening of embryos, the New York Times reports.

Where hring: Kansas City, Mo.; Malvern, Penn.; Vallejo, Calif.; Rutland, Vt.; Middleburg Heights, Ohio; and more

Open roles: team lead -- technical project manager, data scientist, academy software engineer, analytics consultant, PRN registered nurse, solution and test design analyst and more

4. Unilever

Maternity benefit details: Unilever reimburses its employees for in vitro fertilization, egg freezing, surrogacy expenses and other fertility costs, according to Working Mother.

Where hiring: Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; Rogers, Ark.; Burlington, Vt.; Sikeston, Mo.; Farmingdale, N.Y., and more

Open roles: ecommerce pure play business manager, recruitment sourcer, senior content marketing manager, building maintenance -- facilities, associate category management manager and more

5. MassMutual

Maternity benefit details: Like Cerner, MassMutual pays for genetic screening of embryos, the New York Times reports. And as of this year, the company also offers 18 weeks of fully paid leave to new mothers -- with non-birth mothers, fathers and adoptive parents eligible to take up to eight weeks of fully paid parental leave, according to a MassMutual press release.

Where hiring: Springfield, Mass.; Boston; New York; and more

Open roles: database engineer, quantitative developer, front end engineer, collaborative tools engineer, software developer and more

6. Viacom

Maternity benefit details: According to Working Mother, Viacom reimburses its employees for in vitro fertilization, egg freezing, surrogacy expenses and other fertility costs.

Where hiring: New York; Miami; Burbank, Calif.; and more

Open roles: executive receptionist, snior analyst -- social analytics, coordinator -- toys, legal assistant, senior business analyst -- rights management, IT sourcing director and more

7. Snap

Maternity benefit details: Snap offers its employees “adoption, surrogacy, infertility and fertility preservation benefits,” and gives paid maternity and paternity leave, its website says.

Where hiring: Los Angeles; Seattle; New York; and more

Open roles: ad review specialist, content specialist, account manager, research engineer, manager -- learning and development andmore

8. Intel

Maternity benefit details: According to its internal blog, Intel contributes up to $40,000 for an employee's fertility treatments, along with another $20,000 for prescription coverage. And the company recently opened the benefit to employees regardless of infertility diagnosis.

Where hiring: Albuquerque; Hillsboro, Ore.; Phoenix; Folsom, Calif.; Santa Clara, Calif.; and more

Open roles: process engineer, software engineer, mechanical design engineer, engineering technician, packaging R&D engineer, research scientist and more

9. Pinterest

Maternity benefit details: Pinterest revealed in a Today show interview that the company covers up to four rounds of IVF treatments for employees trying to get pregnant. Pinterest also announced in a blog post that it would offer fertility benefits for up to $20,000 for parents who are working with a surrogate -- and benefits up to $5,000 for employees who adopt.

Where hiring: San Francisco; New York; Seattle; and more

Open roles: market researcher, UX writer, sles manager, marketplace quality agent, benefits specialist, spam operations agent and more

10. Bank of America

Maternity benefit details: FertilityIQ’s Family Builder Workplace Index shows that Bank of America provides unlimited IVF coverage. (It does require an infertility diagnosis, though.)

Where hiring: Pittsburgh; New York; Newark; San Francisco; Littleton, Colo., and more

Open roles: client service representative, administrative assistant, testing specialist, senior product specialist, service delivery consultant and more

