Have Your Incentive Scheme In The Palm Of Your Hand

Mobility solutions are making incentive plans faster, simpler and more impactful than ever before.

March 1, 2018 3 min read

According to GSMA, the body representing the interests of mobile operators worldwide, lower smartphone prices are driving a digital revolution in Africa, allowing mobile phone users to access the Internet at unprecedented levels.

The number of smartphone connections across the continent almost doubled over the last two to three years. More than half a billion people across Africa now subscribe to mobile services. Operators recorded data traffic growth of more than 50% in 2015 and this trend will keep on expanding. Operators and developers are also leveraging the power of mobile networks to transform services in the health, agriculture, education, and other sectors.

Another service that is transformed by this mobility is incentive schemes. When it comes to the implementation of incentive programmes, being mobile means ‘on the move’ motivation and keeping in touch with your valued workforce and channel partners.

Incentive schemes can be driven by the participants

Uwin Iwin’s innovative digital platform driving incentive schemes, uses the power of mobility to its greatest advantage. The custom-developed, white-labelled interface (which looks like a website), enables participants to enter the rewards portal online anytime they want. They interact with their incentive programme by entering sales and performance figures, which will be processed by the system.

Participants can view their leaderboards and immediately determine their advancement. Automation ensures that the participant can diligently track their points and progress. It delivers immediate feedback to keep participants motivated. In addition to that, the easy rewards cash-out system, digital catalogue, or virtual mall, enables participants to convert their points into tangible rewards, providing a full incentive management system.

Further motivation is provided through social media, emails and programme-specific websites.

The message can be reinforced throughout the duration of the programme and participants are reminded of the plan, motivated towards the goal and informed about current progress.

The more interaction, the greater the impact on motivation, success of the programme and ultimately the all important ROI.

Mobility saves money

By allowing participants direct access, less personnel are needed to run the programme and that means lower costs and a higher ROI. Another benefit is that accurate reporting is instantly available. The effectiveness of the incentive scheme can be monitored in real time.

Rewards that appeal to the target audience

Uwin Iwin believes strongly in giving participants choices when it comes to awarding rewards. The reasoning is that adopting a ‘one size fits all’ approach alienates some of the workforce as the rewards may be undesired. Giving a participant a choice for their reward is a reward in itself, as they can choose a prize that they desire. Uwin Iwin uses a catalogue of over 14 000 products (available online, of course) that can be exchanged for points or e-cash earnings.

Staying dynamic

Bringing the incentive schemes to the participants means that Uwin Iwin has to keep innovating and keep on searching for ways to keep participants interested. There is nothing more exciting than to be part of an ever-changing solution. That is their business — to keep finding bespoke solutions for specific clients’ needs.

Uwin Iwin Incentives is at the forefront of innovation, especially when it comes to mobile/digital/e-solutions. Notably, they were the first in South Africa to migrate onto a digital platform and understand its dynamics well.

Moreover, the platform has evolved over time to become highly sophisticated and efficient, so get in touch and make sure that your incentives scheme exploits the latest technological developments to the benefit of your enterprise.