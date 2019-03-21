THE GILT-EDGED EDUPRENEUR

Ashoka Group of Schools was established with an intent of imparting world-class educational environment to students; so that they can be groomed into global citizens

March 21, 2019 5 min read

Ashoka Group of Schools was established with an intent of imparting world-class

educational environment to students; so that they can be groomed into global citizens.

The group already has 3 schools offering ICSE curriculum under the banner of Ashoka

Universal Schools and 1 school offering IGCSE curriculum under the banner of Ashoka

Global Academy. Over 5,000 students are building their future under the guidance of

educators of the institute. The recently-built Ashoka Global Academy offers 3 lakh square

feet of picturesque and pollution-free environment to its students.

What is the unique aspect of your venture in terms of education and everyday running?

Our chief objective is to provide skill-based, practical education which makes

students future-ready. We are determined to equip them with knowledge and competence to be at par with global citizens. On the infrastructure front, we provide advanced learning tools such as 3D labs, STEM labs (where junior scientists and engineers get hands-on experience of working on robots), astronomical observatory while on the personality development front, we facilitate collaborative learning with students from schools in USA, Russia and Italy through various international projects.

How has affiliation with Cambridge panned out?

We opted for the Cambridge curriculum, to trigger, instigate and foster a global mindset.The results are visible with us being honoured as one of the best schools with a Cambridge curriculum in the region. Cambridge education focuses on building confidence, accountability, self-reflection and innovation which augers well with our mission besides meeting the requirements of the Cambridge curriculum.

Education coupled with tech has caused a major disruption. What do you think?

It is imperative for us to incorporate technology to make teaching methods effective. A click of the button and concepts begin to unfold. While technology is necessary, it cannot and must not replace educators. Only a human can sense a child’s emotional and learning capacity, and accordingly alter their teaching strategies. We believe in Ed-Tech, where educators and technology work together to ensure allround development.

What impediments have you faced and how do you counter them?

Resource development suited to the dynamics of education on a vertical dimension is viewed as a challenge. In our bid to meet the shortage of manpower, we prepare students in the BSc-BEd integrated course, to create passionate educators. What do you think of Indian education system

When you look at the global aspect of it?

Education in India is transforming, wherein different pedagogies, such as, flipped classroom, MTV Routine are being used to impart education that would have far-reaching effect on the students. However, what makes us a class apart is our constant efforts to inculcate values in our students.

What is the impact and what are the future plans?

We have been able to successfully introduce groundbreaking education methodologies. Our efforts are taking us closer to our goal of establishing a worldclass university in Nashik.

Quick Facts

Overall Campus: More than 10 lakh square feet

Head count: 7,000 students, teachers and support staff

2008: Ashoka Education Foundation introduced UG courses like BA, BEd, BCA, BBA, MBA

USP: World-class infra with state-of-the-art facilities