Gadgets

Capture The Beautiful: Canon EOS RP

Featuring the world's fastest autofocus, the 'smart' Canon EOS RP lets you share snaps as soon as you click them ; yes, it's quicker than you think.
Capture The Beautiful: Canon EOS RP
Image credit: Canon
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new Canon EOS RP is a small, lightweight, full frame, mirrorless camera for advanced amateurs casual shutterbugs looking to up their game. The EOS R System features the world’s fastest autofocus, and Canon’s smallest, lightest full-frame digital interchangeable lens to date. The EOS RP’s 26.2-megapixel, full frame, dual pixel CMOS sensor with autofocus, coupled with Canon’s latest DIGIC 8 processor, renders optimal balance of detail, control over depth of field, and incredible low light shooting performance.

EOS RP isn’t just for still photos though- it also records movies in up to 4K resolution at 25 fps, and full HD at 60 fps. With features including 4K timelapse, interval timer, Movie Servo AF, and HDR movies, you can capture both fast action and slow-motion sequences. Dual Pixel CMOS AF enables accurate focusing and face detection, while Movie Digital IS provides five-axis movie stabilization to counteract shakes when footage is captured handheld. The microphone and headphone jacks help to capture and monitor audio in real time, while the Video Snapshot function is a simple way to create a video summary by combining four, six, or eight-second clips.

And you don’t have to wait to share your snaps- thanks to smart Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the EOS RP can connect to smart devices, which allows the transfer of photos and videos. You can also control the camera from a smart device using the Canon Connect App, giving full control over camera settings, a live view, and even the option to wake up the camera remotely over Bluetooth. Canon Connect is available for both iOS and Android devices.

