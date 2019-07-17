Want to Be Healthier and Happier? Just Change One Thing, Says Fit Men Cook's Kevin Curry (Podcast)

Kevin Curry, author and founder of the 2 million+ member community Fit Men Cook, talks about his unexpected pivot in lifestyle and business.

July 17, 2019 2 min read

When you meet the high-energy and hilarious fitness author and expert Kevin Curry, it is hard to imagine the vastly different version of himself that existed not so long ago. As Kevin tells it, back around 2012, he was depressed and overweight -- unhealthy mentally, physically, spiritually, and everything in-between.

But after taking a hard look at a photo of himself that a friend posted on social media, Kevin said, "Enough!" and he decided to do something about his health. As he describes on his website Fit Men Cook, "I went to a half-price book store, bought every single book about dieting and started studying nutrition." He started cooking his own meals, experimenting in the kitchen with different proteins and veggies to create dishes that were simple to make, inexpensive, and most important of all, tasty. "I vowed that I would never eat another boiled chicken breast again unless I had to!" he wrote.

Curry took his nutrition and exercise mission online, documenting his fitness journey on a Tumblr blog called “FitMenCook”. His honesty and infectious enthusiasm led not only to a new body but also a new career. Curry, who worked as a manager and analyst at Dell, is now the head of Fit Men Cook, an online nutrition, fitness, health and wellness community that has over 2 million followers around the world. Curry shares his love of a healthy lifestyle via his smile-inducing Instagram page, YouTube channel and FMC app, as well as his first cookbook, which is available now.

On this week's episode of How Success Happens, Kevin stopped by the Entrepreneur office to discuss his business and shared a couple of easy tips that even the busiest, most diet and exercise-hating entrepreneurs can use to boost their energy and health. Hope you enjoy!