Management

The Most Painless Way to Fire an Employee

It's not an easy process, and you should strive to be direct and compassionate throughout it.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how to let an underperforming employee go.

Tracy describes jobs as evolving positions, ones that may require more responsibilities along the way. In this sense, a job that was described one way during the hiring process may expand into new areas; similarly, an employee who seemed promising in the beginning may reveal himself to be different after he has worked at the company some time.

It's important to keep in mind that who you choose to keep and who you choose to hire will come to define what your company stands for.

Click the video to hear all of Brian Tracy's steps for letting an employee go. 

