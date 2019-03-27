5 Business Simulation Games For Busiest Entrepreneurs To Reboot Their System

Even the most hardworking minds in the world need to recreate themselves with a quick round of games to think out of the box and get creative

March 27, 2019

Working for long hours is one thing, but trust us when we say that even the busiest minds need something to reboot their system. And what better than games that can bring the best out of you and actually help you. Want to check out games that actually talk about risk and hard work?

How about business simulation games? We bring you a list of apps that can let you experiment with skills minus all the hectic work drama that you go through every single day. You can be anything you want to be here. Be an owner a real estate firm or just manage an amusement park, make a pick and be whatever you intend to be. Here are the best business simulation games that need to be on your playlist.

Cities Skylines:

Running a city isn’t easy; it takes a lot more effort than running a business. While the city concept game was started by SimCity, Cities: Skylines seems to be conquering the space with its game. In this game, you are the most powerful player. You can build, destroy, reconstruct things the way it pleases you. However, the only reconstruction is performing under a budget and keeping the citizens happy, something that even comes with your business. The game indeed keeps your hooked and you get addicted to it.

The Founder

Source: thefounder.biz

Ever wanted to be part of a start-up? Check out The Founder, it is the game you have always wanted to play. This game lets you be a founder, you can choose your own name, the type of start-up you want to have and even the co-founder. You have seed money available that lets you produce the first instalment of the product and then you can take it to the market. The game throws you with real-life situations like how much money you should pay the employees on the first place and keep your workers happy at the same time.

Rise of Industry

Has the thought ever occurred to you of how were the industries like in the early 20th century? How did people operate? A rise of Industry takes you to the 20th century where you become an industrialist. The game lets you start things from scratch, manage your business and take it to the top. How you grow your empire is your call. You just need to be smart and you can build anything you desire. You can open factories, transport lines, all you have to do is keep an eye for what is not in the market and strike a deal. You also have the option to change your work or expand it depending on how your work is doing.

Youtuber Life

While we never thought being a Youtuber could actually turn into a profession, things have changed and this is one true hardcore business today. This game lets you don the cap of a YouTuber and gives you basic amenities to set up your own channel. You also have subscribers and views, which gives you the real feel to keep your business funning. The game makes you come off the notion that doing this work is like a walk in the garden.

Mashinky

If the field of transport excites you, Mashinky is the perfect game for you and your entrepreneur mind. The rules are simple, you have to develop your transport business on the map and improve your empire to grow it. During the game, you have to put a track on hard terrain, come up with favourable routes, upgrade vehicles, work on your assets. But the main aim to make a profit.