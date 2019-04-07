My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The Entrepreneur's Wishlist (Part Two): Changes We'd Like To See In The MENA Startup Ecosystem

We asked entrepreneurs and investors about the key factors they'd like to see changed in the MENA ecosystem.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What needs to be changed and improved in the MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem for it to become known as an innovation economy worldwide? At this year's edition of STEP Conference, we talked with Ammar Al-Malik, Managing Director, Dubai Internet City, PK Gulati, President, TiE Dubai, Muhammed Meki, Founding Partner, AstroLabs, Philip Bahoshy, founder and CEO, Magnitt, Samer Choucair, Director, CE-Creates, and Salem Al Qassimi, founder, Fikra Design Studio

Is it about investors becoming more confident to write the very first cheque to a startup, as stated by Gulati? "At this point in time, we do see a lot of initiatives, but much of that support is in-kind, such as a licence or a place to work. We do need that, no question about that, but what we also need is cash support so that startup founders can hire the right team and build a company for the future," Gulati said. Choucair agrees that there is already a lot of support, especially from the UAE government, but points out that there is still quite costly to start a business in the UAE. "A lot of costs associated with starting a business [here] are hidden costs. I think that some modifications to regulation can really have a huge impact on that front," he said. "For example, visa costs, and not just the costs of a single visa, but it's the fact that startups in general should be able to easily and cost-effectively hire and fire people." Al Qassimi adds that it is important to talk with entrepreneurs not only about their current challenges but about the future ones as well. "Creating ecosystems that would facilitate entrepreneurs of the future would lead to better things," he said. Check out the video to learn more!

Related: Self Care: What MENA Entrepreneurs Do To Take Care Of Themselves

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Ahead of the Curve's Dina Sherif Points Out Current Flaws In MENA Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The 5 Types of People You Need to Create Startup Ecosystems That Last

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Three Reforms Needed To Stimulate Entrepreneurship, Innovation And Employment In GCC