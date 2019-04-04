My Queue

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Remains the Wealthiest Man and Mackenzie Bezos Becomes the Third Wealthiest Woman in the World After Finalizing Divorce

The pair took to Twitter to make the announcement.
Jeff Bezos Remains the Wealthiest Man and Mackenzie Bezos Becomes the Third Wealthiest Woman in the World After Finalizing Divorce
Image credit: Jörg Carstensen | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Per two coordinated tweets, world's richest man Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos announced today that they have officially finalized their divorce.

The missives -- each sent out at 1:10 on April 4, and the first tweet from MacKenzie’s account -- both emphasize their gratitude.

Related: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses 'National Enquirer' Publisher of 'Extortion' Over Naked Photos in Extraordinary Blog Post

MacKenzie noted, “happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 percent of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans.”

Jeff Bezos, for his part, did not share a similar breakdown of the allocation of assets, but in closing he wrote, “In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her.”

MacKenzie is a writer and the author of two novels, one of which was the winner of the American Book Award. With the finalization of the divorce, she is also now the third wealthiest woman in the world with a net worth of $35 billion.

