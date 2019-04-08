Thoughts That a Beginner Should Have in his Mind on Entrepreneurship

For every successful entrepreneur there are several failed attempts

April 8, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hurdles which are associated with the journey of entrepreneurship deter many people even before the start of the promising ideas. Several startup owners do feel how their journey can lead them towards the desired goal, what can they do to make it successful and what they should have done in the past are a few things that keep on discouraging a beginner before the start of the journey.

It is a fact that listening to success stories of great people who successfully made it keeps on inspiring. Such inspiring stories allow the beginner to come closer to their dream. However, it is also true that for every successful entrepreneur there are several failed attempts. You might be working for a well-established company, but still not be able to put your views and ideas. By becoming an entrepreneur you have the biggest opportunity to come out of the crowd, create an inspiring story for others, stand strongly with the financial freedom everyone yearns for.

Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not a surprising piece of luck, it comes with several choices and hard choices as well.

Below are a few things that a beginner should have in his/her mind to make on their way to success.

1. Setting Greater Goals

The first issue in this domain is that people don't dream big. There is a famous saying that you cannot be bigger than your imagination. A wise man also said that “Aim for the stars. If you miss one, you at least fall on the moon”.

If we put it in simple words, the higher you aim, the better will be a chance for you to become a successful entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship provides an opportunity to break away from your monotonous life.

It is definitely not easy and can cost you a lot as well. But by going through this article you will understand that there are many people around the globe who are changing their dreams in the successful and inspiring stories for others which means it is actually worth the risk. All it requires the first big step. There are several opportunities around us. You have to take time to visualize your goal and then work towards it.

2. Unnecessary Comparison

Comparison always leads a person towards envy and animosity nature that is a complete waste of time and energy as well. Sadly, but many beginners often stuck themselves on this route. There are some entrepreneurs who keep on measuring their success against the success of close competitors. It is an unhealthy prison that will only bring you down. Entrepreshio is not about others, it is a personal journey. Making changes is necessary but it should come at your own pace. It is just like running a hurdle race and instead of focusing on the track you are looking at the crowd then you will surely gonna lose it.

But it doesn’t mean that you stop seeking better opportunities. A healthy comparison is good to go and that will lead you towards the path of success. The main point is you must move at your own pace which should be healthy for your business.

3. Don't Let Toxic People Put You Down

A sad truth of life is our world is full of negative people. You share your wonderful idea with them and they will give several reasons why it will fail. You will face such people around you in the form of family members or friends. And what we do, we actually share the exciting stories of our lives with them. Mostly, they will not be excited and shows negativity about your success and ideas.

Small negativity can have a great impact on your decision. So, if you want to move successfully then you must keep yourself away from such toxic people.

4. Dealing with Procrastination

Most people have an illusion that they have more time but we can not surely say that tomorrow will come. It is important to have the mindset that each and every new morning is a gift and the day can be your last. It will help you in dealing with procrastination. Don't fill your tomorrow with regrets. You must start today to overcome the regrets of tomorrow. There is nothing like the perfect timing to start chasing your dream, so there is no sense to wait for it. It requires a lot of hard work to build your business and putting it off till tomorrow will not make it any easier.

5. Balance Your Personal Life With Your Business

The initial days of entrepreneurship usually require a lot of hard work and planning as well. The stress can start ruining your personal life as well. While you must put your business as your first priority, you should also focus on taking out time for family and friends. Carry your loved ones along with your progress. You should have your friend to deal with the thick and thin times.