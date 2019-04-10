How China's Largest E-tailer is Expanding its Asia Reach

The partnership of JD.com with COSCO Logisitics will help in building better connect with international merchants and customers in the region

JD.com, China’s largest online direct sales company announced the strategic partnership with COSCO Logistics to meet the growing demand for imported goods in Asia and around the world. The company opened its new office in Hong Kong for better execution.

The partnership will help JD.com to build better connect with international merchants and customers in Asia by delivering goods and services on time. With its Glocal approach, the company will be able to manage sales, warehousing, shipping and fulfillment to customers in Mainland China directly from Hong Kong. It also added that Sa Sa, Asia's leading cosmetics retailer, will launch a flagship store on JD Worldwide.

Cross-border Shipping

The partnership with COSCO Logistics will help the JD.com in improving its warehousing and shipping facilities in the region.

COSCO Logistics will operate a dedicated Hong Kong-based warehousing facility for JD.com, which will be fully integrated with JD.com's industry leading Warehouse Management System. COSCO Logistics will also manage the cross-border shipping process, including customs clearance, from the Hong Kong warehouse to JD.com's fulfillment facilities in Mainland China, and will cater to both direct sales and third-party merchants. The partnership is expected to reduce average shipping time from Hong Kong to customers in Mainland China by three to four days.

"This partnership gives our customers easy access to more of the best Asian and international products, and allows more regional and global retailers to target our unrivalled base of Chinese consumers directly from Hong Kong," said Carol Fung, Vice President of JD.com and President of JD Mall's FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) business unit. "COSCO Logistics is one of the most skilled and experienced providers of cross-border logistics services in Asia, and is a natural partner for JD.com as we expand our ability to service our partners across Asia."

Expanding Asia Reach

With its 118 million active users, JD.com is aiming to tap major markets of Southeast Asia, which include Singapore and Malaysia. Hong Kong will focus on targeting and attracting new retail partners from around the region, and on engaging with the company's other stakeholders in Asia.

On expanding its Asia reach, Rain Long, chief human resources officer, says, "We have seen rapid growth in demand from our customers for Asian brands and products, and from leading brands and retailers across the region who wants to reach our huge base of upwardly mobile customers."

He adds, "This new office will expand our ability to attract and service brands from around the region, and ultimately to ensure that we continue to bring our customers the most exciting and diverse selection of international products."