How Success Happens Podcast

Here's What Bob Saget Has Learned After Decades of Making People Laugh (Podcast)

The comedian, actor, director and producer is a modern-day Renaissance Man.
Here's What Bob Saget Has Learned After Decades of Making People Laugh (Podcast)
Image credit: Brian Friedman
Bob Saget
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

Galileo. Leonardo DaVinci. Bob Saget? Yes, the comedian, director, actor and producer is indeed a Renaissance Man. Known to most as squeaky-clean dad Danny Tanner -- first on ABC’s Full House in the '90s and now on Netflix’s Fuller House -- Saget’s oftentimes raunchy stand-up act can be truly shocking. 

When he’s not touring the country or recording comedy specials, he’s hosting and producing shows like Videos After Dark on ABC (an update on his iconic America’s Funniest Home Videos gig), and directing documentaries and feature films, including the dark comedy Benjamin, the first original film released by DVD rental service Redbox.

Bob Saget's Hilarious Tips for Delivering the Perfect Elevator Pitch

On this episode of How Success Happens, we'll be attempting to get to the bottom of how Bob Saget can do so much, so well, for such a long time. Listen carefully, and try not to be too shocked by what you hear.

