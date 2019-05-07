The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2019

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 ranking.

Looking for a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2019 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

1. Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $4.2K - $54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,790/0

2. Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally-friendly commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $4.4K - $72.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,549/0

3. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $10.4K - $68.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,559/0

4. Cruise Planners

Travel agencies

Startup cost: $2.3K - $23.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,570/1

5. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal

Startup cost: $34.1K - $162.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,553/0

6. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $5.5K - $36.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,327/0

7. Cornwell Quality Tools

Automotive tools and equipment

Startup cost: $47.5K - $243.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 689/0

8. SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic

Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps

Startup cost: $39.5K - $1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/11

9. Rooter-Man

Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning

Startup cost: $46.8K - $137.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 639/46

10. Jazzercise

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories

Startup cost: $2.4K - $17.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,930/2

11. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Home inspections

Startup cost: $36.4K - $44.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/0

12. Dream Vacations

Travel agencies

Startup cost: $3.2K - $21.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/0

13. Chester's

Chicken

Startup cost: $12.4K - $286.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,192/0

14. Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

Startup cost: $46.2K - $249.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,991/32

15. Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

Startup cost: $28.8K - $59.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0

16. My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

Startup cost: $36.8K - $244.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 604/0

17. Leadership Management International

Leadership and organization training and development

Startup cost: $20K - $27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 462/0

18. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy

Sports camps and programs

Startup cost: $26.3K - $65.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/63

19. BirthdayPak

Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: $22K - $140.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

20. Buildingstars International

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $2.2K - $53.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 877/6

21. Window Gang

Window, gutter, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping

Startup cost: $34.4K - $81.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/122

22. Destination Athlete

Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services

Startup cost: $31.3K - $117.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0

23. H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing

Startup cost: $31.6K - $149.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,068/6,761

24. N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing

Startup cost: $49.9K - $153.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/0

25. Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

Startup cost: $41K - $53.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/9

26. Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation

Startup cost: $43.9K - $113.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0

27. Property Management Inc.

Commercial, residential, and association property management

Startup cost: $21.3K - $106.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/1

28. Aladdin Doors Franchising

Garage-door installation and repairs

Startup cost: $30.9K - $99.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/2

29. Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Asphalt maintenance

Startup cost: $43K - $100.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/8

30. The Alternative Board (TAB)

Peer advisory boards, business coaching

Startup cost: $45.6K - $94.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/27

31. Lendio Franchising

Small business financing

Startup cost: $38.6K - $111.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0

32. Kinderdance International

Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs

Startup cost: $17.95K - $46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/2

33. National Property Inspections

Home and commercial property inspections

Startup cost: $40.7K - $43K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0

34. American Poolplayers Association

Recreational billiard leagues

Startup cost: $20.8K - $28.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 317/7

35. Challenge Island

Educational enrichment programs

Startup cost: $47.6K - $62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/3

36. Mosquito Squad

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $23.9K - $79.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0

37. Estrella Insurance

Auto, home, and business insurance

Startup cost: $12.3K - $84K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/0

38. Little Medical School

Healthcare-themed after-school and summer-camp programs

Startup cost: $36.8K - $53.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/4

39. Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

Startup cost: $37.96K - $81.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 481/2

40. Oxi Fresh Franchising

Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning, and odor control

Startup cost: $43.3K - $71.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 356/8

41. Foliage Design Systems

Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance

Startup cost: $44.4K - $64.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/3

42. TSS Photography

Youth sports, school, and event photography

Startup cost: $20.4K - $74.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/0

43. Champs Chicken

Fried chicken, fried fish, sides

Startup cost: $9K - $349K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0

44. Aire-Master of America

Restroom odor-control and maintenance

Startup cost: $39.6K - $142.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/7

45. Duraclean

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation

Startup cost: $38.7K - $117.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/9

46. ActionCoach

Business coaching

Startup cost: $47.95K - $904.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 853/3

47. Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $33.8K - $54.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0

48. SuperGlass Windshield Repair

Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair

Startup cost: $18.7K - $84.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 341/0

49. STEM For Kids

Biomedicine, engineering, and coding programs for ages 4 to 14

Startup cost: $19.9K - $48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/5

50. Touching Hearts At Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities

Startup cost: $47.9K - $70.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0

51. RSVP Publications

Direct-mail advertising

Startup cost: $44.4K - $176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0

52. Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs

Startup cost: $15.98K - $81.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1

53. N2 Publishing

Monthly community publications

Startup cost: $975 - $5.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/4

54. ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business

Automated teller machines

Startup cost: $39.4K - $64.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 256/0

55. Discovery Map International

Visitor-information maps and guides

Startup cost: $35.3K - $44.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/1

56. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

Tax preparation

Startup cost: $39.7K - $105.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,903/1,843

57. i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics

Startup cost: $36.5K - $69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/1

58. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

Startup cost: $33.8K - $52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 386/0

59. TGA Premier Tennis

Youth tennis programs

Startup cost: $21.5K - $62.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1

60. Computer Troubleshooters

Technology consulting and services for small businesses

Startup cost: $12.2K - $27.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/3

61. Help-U-Sell Real Estate

Real estate

Startup cost: $29.7K - $67.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0

62. Town Money Saver

Direct-mail and digital advertising

Startup cost: $5.7K - $17K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0

63. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling

Junk removal

Startup cost: $29.9K - $110.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0

64. Young Rembrandts Franchise

Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12

Startup cost: $41.3K - $48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0

65. Christmas Decor

Holiday and event lighting

Startup cost: $19.6K - $62.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/0

66. Nutty Scientists

Science enrichment and entertainment programs

Startup cost: $35K - $187.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/7

67. Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

Startup cost: $30.4K - $43.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

68. Sunbelt Business Brokers

Business brokerages

Startup cost: $43.5K - $104K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0

69. Realty Executives Intl. Svcs.

Real estate

Startup cost: $23.5K - $171K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 453/1

70. Bloomin' Blinds

Window covering sales, installation, and repairs

Startup cost: $49.1K - $105.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/0

71. TGA Premier Golf

Youth golf programs

Startup cost: $21.5K - $62.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/2

72. Proforma

Printing and promotional products

Startup cost: $4.7K - $39.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0

73. Duct Doctor USA

Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning

Startup cost: $41K - $136.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0

74. Premier Pools & Spas

Residential pool construction

Startup cost: $38K - $97.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

75. Grout Doctor Global Franchise

Grout, tile, and stone restoration and maintenance

Startup cost: $20.4K - $33.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/1

76. Surface Specialists

Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling

Startup cost: $43.2K - $56K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

77. Superior Mosquito Defense

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $23.8K - $38.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/3

78. Home Cleaning Centers of America

Residential and commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $32.8K - $34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

79. WIN Home Inspection

Home inspections

Startup cost: $45.2K - $67.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

80. Sculpture Hospitality

Bar and restaurant management solutions

Startup cost: $43.4K - $57.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 341/13

81. Mint Condition Franchising

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance

Startup cost: $4.6K - $32.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

82. Coffee News

Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants

Startup cost: $10.8K - $11.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 710/8

83. GarageExperts

Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products

Startup cost: $48.5K - $86.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0

84. Fit4Mom

Prenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs

Startup cost: $6.2K - $24.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 297/1

85. Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

Startup cost: $49.8K - $145.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/1

86. Rhea Lana's Franchise Systems

Children's consignment events

Startup cost: $20.6K - $39.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/3

87. Complete Weddings + Events

Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services

Startup cost: $26.4K - $48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/2

88. Lil' Angels Photography

School, childcare, and family photography

Startup cost: $41.3K - $45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/1

89. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems

Children's and maternity consignment events

Startup cost: $38.6K - $54.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/8

90. Payroll Vault Franchising

Payroll services

Startup cost: $44.4K - $70.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1

91. Fetch! Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $19.96K - $28.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/2

92. Showhomes

Home management and staging

Startup cost: $48.8K - $88K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0

93. Colors On Parade

Mobile auto paint and dent repair

Startup cost: $33.8K - $103K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/10

94. Bar-B-Clean

Barbecue cleaning

Startup cost: $36.95K - $50.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1

95. Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

Startup cost: $17.6K - $75.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 640/0

96. Engineering for Kids

STEM activities

Startup cost: $27.6K - $94.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/1

97. Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $37.8K - $155.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0

98. Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!

Allergy-friendly cooking parties, classes, and events

Startup cost: $36.1K - $95.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

99. Moms on the Run

Fitness programs for women

Startup cost: $5.6K - $13.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/9