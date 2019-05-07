The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2019
This story appears in the March 2019 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »
Looking for a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2019 Franchise 500.
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
1. Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $4.2K - $54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,790/0
2. Stratus Building Solutions
Environmentally-friendly commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $4.4K - $72.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,549/0
3. Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $10.4K - $68.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,559/0
4. Cruise Planners
Travel agencies
Startup cost: $2.3K - $23.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,570/1
5. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Startup cost: $34.1K - $162.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,553/0
6. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $5.5K - $36.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,327/0
7. Cornwell Quality Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: $47.5K - $243.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 689/0
8. SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
Startup cost: $39.5K - $1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/11
9. Rooter-Man
Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $46.8K - $137.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 639/46
10. Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel, and accessories
Startup cost: $2.4K - $17.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,930/2
11. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
Startup cost: $36.4K - $44.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/0
12. Dream Vacations
Travel agencies
Startup cost: $3.2K - $21.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,331/0
13. Chester's
Chicken
Startup cost: $12.4K - $286.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,192/0
14. Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
Startup cost: $46.2K - $249.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,991/32
15. Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.8K - $59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0
16. My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $36.8K - $244.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 604/0
17. Leadership Management International
Leadership and organization training and development
Startup cost: $20K - $27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 462/0
18. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy
Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: $26.3K - $65.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 91/63
19. BirthdayPak
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $22K - $140.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
20. Buildingstars International
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $2.2K - $53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 877/6
21. Window Gang
Window, gutter, and dryer-vent cleaning, pressure washing, chimney sweeping
Startup cost: $34.4K - $81.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/122
22. Destination Athlete
Youth sports apparel, equipment, and services
Startup cost: $31.3K - $117.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/0
23. H&R Block
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $31.6K - $149.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,068/6,761
24. N-Hance Wood Refinishing
Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Startup cost: $49.9K - $153.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 541/0
25. Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $41K - $53.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 200/9
26. Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting
Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation
Startup cost: $43.9K - $113.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0
27. Property Management Inc.
Commercial, residential, and association property management
Startup cost: $21.3K - $106.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/1
28. Aladdin Doors Franchising
Garage-door installation and repairs
Startup cost: $30.9K - $99.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/2
29. Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
Asphalt maintenance
Startup cost: $43K - $100.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/8
30. The Alternative Board (TAB)
Peer advisory boards, business coaching
Startup cost: $45.6K - $94.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/27
31. Lendio Franchising
Small business financing
Startup cost: $38.6K - $111.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
32. Kinderdance International
Children's dance, gymnastics, fitness, and yoga programs
Startup cost: $17.95K - $46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/2
33. National Property Inspections
Home and commercial property inspections
Startup cost: $40.7K - $43K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 213/0
34. American Poolplayers Association
Recreational billiard leagues
Startup cost: $20.8K - $28.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 317/7
35. Challenge Island
Educational enrichment programs
Startup cost: $47.6K - $62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/3
36. Mosquito Squad
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $23.9K - $79.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 237/0
37. Estrella Insurance
Auto, home, and business insurance
Startup cost: $12.3K - $84K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/0
38. Little Medical School
Healthcare-themed after-school and summer-camp programs
Startup cost: $36.8K - $53.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/4
39. Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Startup cost: $37.96K - $81.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 481/2
40. Oxi Fresh Franchising
Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning, and odor control
Startup cost: $43.3K - $71.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 356/8
41. Foliage Design Systems
Interior plant sales, leasing, and maintenance
Startup cost: $44.4K - $64.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/3
42. TSS Photography
Youth sports, school, and event photography
Startup cost: $20.4K - $74.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/0
43. Champs Chicken
Fried chicken, fried fish, sides
Startup cost: $9K - $349K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
44. Aire-Master of America
Restroom odor-control and maintenance
Startup cost: $39.6K - $142.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/7
45. Duraclean
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation
Startup cost: $38.7K - $117.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/9
46. ActionCoach
Business coaching
Startup cost: $47.95K - $904.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 853/3
47. Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $33.8K - $54.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0
48. SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Startup cost: $18.7K - $84.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 341/0
49. STEM For Kids
Biomedicine, engineering, and coding programs for ages 4 to 14
Startup cost: $19.9K - $48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/5
50. Touching Hearts At Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and people with disabilities
Startup cost: $47.9K - $70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0
51. RSVP Publications
Direct-mail advertising
Startup cost: $44.4K - $176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 64/0
52. Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
Startup cost: $15.98K - $81.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/1
53. N2 Publishing
Monthly community publications
Startup cost: $975 - $5.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/4
54. ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business
Automated teller machines
Startup cost: $39.4K - $64.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 256/0
55. Discovery Map International
Visitor-information maps and guides
Startup cost: $35.3K - $44.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/1
56. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
Tax preparation
Startup cost: $39.7K - $105.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,903/1,843
57. i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
Startup cost: $36.5K - $69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 136/1
58. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
Startup cost: $33.8K - $52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 386/0
59. TGA Premier Tennis
Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: $21.5K - $62.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/1
60. Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting and services for small businesses
Startup cost: $12.2K - $27.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 308/3
61. Help-U-Sell Real Estate
Real estate
Startup cost: $29.7K - $67.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/0
62. Town Money Saver
Direct-mail and digital advertising
Startup cost: $5.7K - $17K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0
63. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling
Junk removal
Startup cost: $29.9K - $110.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
64. Young Rembrandts Franchise
Drawing classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $41.3K - $48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0
65. Christmas Decor
Holiday and event lighting
Startup cost: $19.6K - $62.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/0
66. Nutty Scientists
Science enrichment and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $35K - $187.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 311/7
67. Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $30.4K - $43.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
68. Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business brokerages
Startup cost: $43.5K - $104K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0
69. Realty Executives Intl. Svcs.
Real estate
Startup cost: $23.5K - $171K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 453/1
70. Bloomin' Blinds
Window covering sales, installation, and repairs
Startup cost: $49.1K - $105.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/0
71. TGA Premier Golf
Youth golf programs
Startup cost: $21.5K - $62.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/2
72. Proforma
Printing and promotional products
Startup cost: $4.7K - $39.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 636/0
73. Duct Doctor USA
Residential and commercial air-duct cleaning
Startup cost: $41K - $136.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
74. Premier Pools & Spas
Residential pool construction
Startup cost: $38K - $97.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
75. Grout Doctor Global Franchise
Grout, tile, and stone restoration and maintenance
Startup cost: $20.4K - $33.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/1
76. Surface Specialists
Bathtub repair and refinishing, tub liners, bath remodeling
Startup cost: $43.2K - $56K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
77. Superior Mosquito Defense
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $23.8K - $38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/3
78. Home Cleaning Centers of America
Residential and commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $32.8K - $34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
79. WIN Home Inspection
Home inspections
Startup cost: $45.2K - $67.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
80. Sculpture Hospitality
Bar and restaurant management solutions
Startup cost: $43.4K - $57.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 341/13
81. Mint Condition Franchising
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: $4.6K - $32.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
82. Coffee News
Weekly newspapers distributed at restaurants
Startup cost: $10.8K - $11.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 710/8
83. GarageExperts
Garage cabinets, floor coatings, organization products
Startup cost: $48.5K - $86.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 66/0
84. Fit4Mom
Prenatal and postpartum fitness and wellness programs
Startup cost: $6.2K - $24.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 297/1
85. Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup cost: $49.8K - $145.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/1
86. Rhea Lana's Franchise Systems
Children's consignment events
Startup cost: $20.6K - $39.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/3
87. Complete Weddings + Events
Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Startup cost: $26.4K - $48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 192/2
88. Lil' Angels Photography
School, childcare, and family photography
Startup cost: $41.3K - $45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/1
89. Just Between Friends Franchise Systems
Children's and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $38.6K - $54.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/8
90. Payroll Vault Franchising
Payroll services
Startup cost: $44.4K - $70.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/1
91. Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $19.96K - $28.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/2
92. Showhomes
Home management and staging
Startup cost: $48.8K - $88K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0
93. Colors On Parade
Mobile auto paint and dent repair
Startup cost: $33.8K - $103K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/10
94. Bar-B-Clean
Barbecue cleaning
Startup cost: $36.95K - $50.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1
95. Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $17.6K - $75.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 640/0
96. Engineering for Kids
STEM activities
Startup cost: $27.6K - $94.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/1
97. Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $37.8K - $155.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 312/0
98. Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Allergy-friendly cooking parties, classes, and events
Startup cost: $36.1K - $95.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2
99. Moms on the Run
Fitness programs for women
Startup cost: $5.6K - $13.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/9
100. In Home Pet Services
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K - $35.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1