Startups Magazine: March 2019

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2019
Featured Article

How Coworking Space The Wing Has Helped Women Soar

Audrey Gelman opened the coworking space The Wing to give women a place to collaborate and grow their ideas. A powerful community has followed.

Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries

The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.

The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel

After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Small Business Heroes

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur

When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too
Branding

Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too

Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Leonard Sherman | 7 min read
How This Molly Maid Franchisee Built a Million-Dollar Business
Franchises

How This Molly Maid Franchisee Built a Million-Dollar Business

She started cleaning houses. Now Christina Clark is cleaning up.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.
Franchises

Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.

Why travel advisory franchises are working hard to recruit hard-working veterans.
Clint Carter | 13 min read
After Realizing He'd Hired All the Wrong People, This Food Startup Founder Hit Reset
Hiring

After Realizing He'd Hired All the Wrong People, This Food Startup Founder Hit Reset

JUST co-founder Josh Tetrick wanted to build a disruptive company, so he hired disruptive employees. Then he got disrupted himself.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees
Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees

For more freedom and proximity to family, Raj and Veenu Prakash bought a Lightbridge Academy franchise -- and have since become an integral part of their New Jersey Community.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Should You Run More Than One Company?
Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?

It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
Amy Wilkinson | 7 min read
The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers
Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers

Need help with cash flow? Marketing? These apps are rising in popularity.
Liz Brody | 4 min read
300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget
Franchises

300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget

Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
