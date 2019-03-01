Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2019

Startups Magazine: March 2019
Featured Article
How Coworking Space The Wing Has Helped Women Soar
Audrey Gelman opened the coworking space The Wing to give women a place to collaborate and grow their ideas. A powerful community has followed.
Meet the New Bosses: How These Entrepreneurs Under 20 Are Changing Industries
The next generation isn't coming. It's already here. These are nine young entrepreneurs, including our September issue cover star, worth watching.
The Founder of Miss Jessie's Got Retail Placement by Asking a Stock Boy for Intel
After an entrepreneurial failure, Miko Branch launched a new business out of necessity -- and identified a lucrative, underserved market in the haircare industry.
Related Articles
Small Business Heroes
I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Branding
Savvy Startups Like Casper and Brandless Are Investing in Brand Image First -- and You Should, Too
Product used to be king, but in today's fast-moving, copycat-filled world of business, a strong identity can be the key to success.
Franchises
How This Molly Maid Franchisee Built a Million-Dollar Business
She started cleaning houses. Now Christina Clark is cleaning up.
Franchises
Travel Agencies Aren't Dying. They're Thriving -- Thanks in Part to Military Veterans.
Why travel advisory franchises are working hard to recruit hard-working veterans.
Hiring
After Realizing He'd Hired All the Wrong People, This Food Startup Founder Hit Reset
JUST co-founder Josh Tetrick wanted to build a disruptive company, so he hired disruptive employees. Then he got disrupted himself.
Franchises
Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees
For more freedom and proximity to family, Raj and Veenu Prakash bought a Lightbridge Academy franchise -- and have since become an integral part of their New Jersey Community.
Growth Strategies
Should You Run More Than One Company?
It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
Apps
The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers
Need help with cash flow? Marketing? These apps are rising in popularity.
Franchises
300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget
Want to be a business owner? Here are 300 franchises you can buy into no matter how much cash you're working with.