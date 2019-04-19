My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Watch

Time For Style: Apple Watch Hermès

The new Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 is offering new technology and new color combinations for Spring 2019.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Time For Style: Apple Watch Hermès
Image credit: Apple
Apple Watch Hermes
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The new Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 is offering new technology and new color combinations for Spring 2019: the rose sakura joins craie and argile, while the bleu lin is paired with craie and bleu du Nord.

Apple Watch Hermès Series 4. Image credit: Hermès

Both the 40mm and 44mm models are available with single and double tour bands. Time is displayed in a unique new gradient style. As the minute hand moves forward, the color of the screen shifts along a gradient, which makes it easier for you to tell the time at a glance.

Apple Watch Hermès Series 4. Image credit: Hermès

The new watch faces come with a free watchOS 5.2 software update. On the technical side, Apple Watch Series 4 features the largest Apple Watch display to date, an electrical heart sensor, advancements for runners like cadence and pace alerts, and built-in cellular options that let you make phone calls and send messages when you’re away from your phone.

Related: Packing A Punch: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Watch

Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

Apple Watch

Transcending Time: Apple Watch Hermès