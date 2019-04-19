Time For Style: Apple Watch Hermès

The new Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 is offering new technology and new color combinations for Spring 2019.

The new Apple Watch Hermès Series 4 is offering new technology and new color combinations for Spring 2019: the rose sakura joins craie and argile, while the bleu lin is paired with craie and bleu du Nord.

Apple Watch Hermès Series 4. Image credit: Hermès

Both the 40mm and 44mm models are available with single and double tour bands. Time is displayed in a unique new gradient style. As the minute hand moves forward, the color of the screen shifts along a gradient, which makes it easier for you to tell the time at a glance.

Apple Watch Hermès Series 4. Image credit: Hermès

The new watch faces come with a free watchOS 5.2 software update. On the technical side, Apple Watch Series 4 features the largest Apple Watch display to date, an electrical heart sensor, advancements for runners like cadence and pace alerts, and built-in cellular options that let you make phone calls and send messages when you’re away from your phone.

